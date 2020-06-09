Looking Back

Devils Den is going to have a new postoffice but the devil will have nothing to do with it. The government wouldn’t stand for it, so we will address our letters in the future to Pluto. The Sentinel says, who (would) have thought that there would be a postoffice in what has for years been known as Devils Den? Well Sentinel readers have all become familiar with a territory on the border land of southwestern Kings county extending down into Kern, referred to for a long time as the Devils Den. Oil that slippery element that is so alluring to the speculatively inclined has caused a change, for the United States postal department has given to the Devils Den the appropriate name of Pluto, the god of the infernal regions.