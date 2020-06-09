Looking Back

20 Years Ago
“Spain, France, Morocco, and now Lemoore,” Mayor Ed Martin joked after the announcement of the planned AGUSA tomato powder processing plant, to be located here, would be the first in the United States. But according to a company representative, the Spanish corporation AGRAZ,S.A. that will build the new plant, is already the biggest maker of tomato powder in the world. The tomato powder is used in spices, snack foods, and soups. The plant will reap 6 million pounds of dehydrated tomato powder from 18 million pounds of tomato paste per year – to start. The plant will use tomato paste processed at SK Foods. The AGUSA plant will be next door to SK on land currently owned by the city.
30 Years Ago
Budding student scientists, in the science class of Wayne King, planted space exposed tomato seeds in March at P.W. Engvall School. The eight science students: David Clayton, Justin Bowman, Catherine Poulos, Elizabeth King, Jessica Maxwell, Sarah Newton, Brian Thomas, and Heidi Broughton, grew and monitored the space-exposed seeds and Earth-based seeds, searching for differences caused by long-term exposure to cosmic radiation. The results will be forwarded to NASA.
85 Years Ago
Razing of the old brick water plant will be finished soon, and work of cleaning bricks and preparing for the new structure will be started by the crew of men working on the SERA project which got under way last week.
Mrs. Conrad Orton accompanied Mrs. Fred Newton to her summer home at Camp Nelson, Thursday. Mr. Conrad Orton, Jimmy Orton and Mr. Fred Newton motored to the camp Friday, the whole party returning on Sunday.
Listed among the most recent building activities, is the plan for erection of a service station to be built at the corner of Lemoore avenue and Highway 10, just north of Lemoore. Guy Badasci of the Lemoore Cash store is planning the new building project, work of which is expected to be started immediately. In conjunction with the service station, there will be store, repair shop and auto court.
95 Years Ago
The luxury of Lemoore honey is no myth. In good honey there is good money. Folks up in Lemoore advertise their town as the Home of Fruit and Cream. By means of detail, they add that it’s famous for poultry, dairying, livestock, alfalfa, grain, cotton, vegetables, peaches, apricots, raisins, grapes, prunes, pears and olives. This list doesn’t omit a single thing fit for a square meal, even at a round table. But it does omit honey.
105 Years Ago
County Surveyor A.J. Nielson was in Lemoore Wednesday and gave our representatives some news regarding crop conditions in the lake region. Mr. Nielson said everything looked excellent down there, but in some instances the grain was affected with rust but to no extent. The barley crop is fine and promises a tremendous yield, in some parts going as high as 40 sacks to the acre. The lake is now on the rise, caused by the inflow from Kings River, but it is hardly probable, however, that it will rise so as to flood any of the grain and the 4 foot levees will protect the crops from the incoming waters.
110 Years Ago
Devils Den is going to have a new postoffice but the devil will have nothing to do with it. The government wouldn’t stand for it, so we will address our letters in the future to Pluto. The Sentinel says, who (would) have thought that there would be a postoffice in what has for years been known as Devils Den? Well Sentinel readers have all become familiar with a territory on the border land of southwestern Kings county extending down into Kern, referred to for a long time as the Devils Den. Oil that slippery element that is so alluring to the speculatively inclined has caused a change, for the United States postal department has given to the Devils Den the appropriate name of Pluto, the god of the infernal regions.
125 Years Ago
Mrs. Mary Whiteside and sons Joe and Steritt, who reside some four miles south of town, are reported to have lost over 200 head of hogs by hog cholera of late.
Camp meeting will be held in Happy Canyon, 15 miles southwest of Huron, conducted by Rev. Armstrong, beginning Friday and holding over two Sundays. Water, good shade and pure air free. Good pasturage 5 and 10 cents per day. Everybody is invited to attend and bring their tents and grub. Several good ministers will be in attendance.
