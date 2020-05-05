Looking Back

20 Years Ago
The front of the downtown Lemoore Lucerne Hotel is showing the face that first interested passersby 105 years ago when the city landmark was built. Helped with funding from the Marks Historical Rehabilitation Act and low and moderate income housing fund from the city Redevelopment Agency, the owners of the building, which includes seven apartments upstairs, decided to renovate the property.
The Lemoore Karate School students brought home a total of 21 trophies at the April 8 Summer Kick-off Tournament in Exeter, according to head instructor and owner David Calhoun. The students who entered were: Brown Belts – Cliff Burgin, Doug Goodrich, Jakki Schuster, Robert Buckley, Rachel Calhoun, and Heather Godinho; Blue Belts – David Thissen and Evan Calhoun; Purple Belt – Gingi Edmond; Orange Belts – Brandee Rodriguez, Katie Sanders, Jessica Edmonds, Aaron Mundy, and Megan Cardoza.
25 Years Ago
End-of-April surveys show that little of the Kings River watershed’s massive snowpack has melted, even though the peak runoff season began a month ago, Water content readings continue to be far above spring averages, the Kings River Water Association and Pacific Gas and Electric Company found in conducting field measurements this week for the May 1 California Cooperative Snow Survey.
The nation’s top National Senior Pro Rodeo Association contestants will gather Sunday at 1 p.m. for a senior pro rodeo at the Riverdale Rodeo Grounds. National Senior Pro Rodeo contestants are 40 years of age or older. They compete in bareback riding, saddle broncs, bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing, and ribbon roping.
70 Years Ago
Foreign and Domestic Enterprises, Inc.., an airways firm, with present headquarters at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, has entered into a lease-rental agreement to begin June 1, with the City of Lemoore for the rental of a large hangar and a small operations building at Lemoore airfield. The hangar was formerly leased by the J.G. Boswell Company of Corcoran. The company expects to operate two non-scheduled flights per week, transporting fruit and produce from this region to Anchorage, Alaska. Operating C-54’s, the company has had a record of several years in maintaining non-scheduled flights into the Alaskan territory, Councilman Alfred M. Plank said this week.
Re-Elect a Good Governor, Earl Warren. Why I am Voting for Earl Warren: “He has proven his vision, courage and ability during a period of unprecedented problems.” –Wilson Meyer, San Francisco Businessman
95 Years Ago
Wreathed in smiles and carrying a 40 lb. salmon, W.H. Mahan, one of the disciples of Walton, who knows the “ins and outs” of using the spear as well as live bait, was a mighty welcome visitor to several places in Lemoore last Monday forenoon. He had just returned from a week-end fishing trip to Pick Anderson’s Slew, bringing home what he considered a “fair limit”--one 40 lb. and two 35 lb. salmon. Describing the ideal conditions for spearing, Mr. Mahan, who denies his ability to even occasionally tell a whopper and get away with it, said the water was so low and the salmon so large that “the fish looked like steamboats coming down the stream with their backs above the water.” As the season of fish stories approaches, Mr. Mahan offers the following pointers to tellers of fishy tales, remarking that he has no use for them because he always brings home the fish.
1. Size up your listener before you begin. If he looks easy, add five pounds; extra easy, ten pounds.
2. Never bring the fish home. They shrink in transit.
3. Work without photographs. Many a man has been hung on circumstantial evidence.
4. Take your wife in your confidence. Bribe her if necessary. If that doesn’t succeed, try another wife.
5. Fish without a guide. A guide’s memory is notoriously exact.
6. Always go to some stream or lake which no one of your town has fished. If you don’t know of such a stream or lake, invent one.
7. After you’ve made up your story, stick to it.
120 Years Ago
Dockstader and Stepp now have a lunch counter in connection with their bakery.
The new residence of Andy Flory in Stringtown has just been completed.
E.P. Ammerman is now the possessor of a new buggy.
There is now plenty of water in the various ditches, which fact can be testified to by a young lady who accidentally took a plunge, bike and all, while crossing the bridge over the big ditch near the mill on Sunday last.
