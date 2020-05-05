Looking Back

Foreign and Domestic Enterprises, Inc.., an airways firm, with present headquarters at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, has entered into a lease-rental agreement to begin June 1, with the City of Lemoore for the rental of a large hangar and a small operations building at Lemoore airfield. The hangar was formerly leased by the J.G. Boswell Company of Corcoran. The company expects to operate two non-scheduled flights per week, transporting fruit and produce from this region to Anchorage, Alaska. Operating C-54’s, the company has had a record of several years in maintaining non-scheduled flights into the Alaskan territory, Councilman Alfred M. Plank said this week.

Wreathed in smiles and carrying a 40 lb. salmon, W.H. Mahan, one of the disciples of Walton, who knows the “ins and outs” of using the spear as well as live bait, was a mighty welcome visitor to several places in Lemoore last Monday forenoon. He had just returned from a week-end fishing trip to Pick Anderson’s Slew, bringing home what he considered a “fair limit”--one 40 lb. and two 35 lb. salmon. Describing the ideal conditions for spearing, Mr. Mahan, who denies his ability to even occasionally tell a whopper and get away with it, said the water was so low and the salmon so large that “the fish looked like steamboats coming down the stream with their backs above the water.” As the season of fish stories approaches, Mr. Mahan offers the following pointers to tellers of fishy tales, remarking that he has no use for them because he always brings home the fish.