Looking Back

20 Years Ago
The skies cleared from the early rain and the wind died just in time for the 380 members of Lemoore High School’s Class of 2000 to mark their passage from their childhood to young adulthood, Thursday evening, in Tiger Bowl. The guests were welcomed in five languages to the ceremonies. Class President Michelle Ruth Johnson spoke in English, Curtis Wayne Jue, Jr. spoke in Chinese, Candida Huizar in Spanish, Caren Renee Carreiro in Portuguese, and Jessieca Saban Santiago in Tagalog. LHS principal Mike Cawley said the event held a special place in his heart – his two sons graduated – and described the class as “truly a class of champions.” The class valedictorian is Kira Loren Krend. Mike Cawley announced the retirement of Richard Coxsey, Lonnie Bellman, and Jim Inglis, who have 100 years of service between them to the students of LHS.
30 Years Ago
The Lemoore-Navy July 4 Celebration is right around the corner, and the Lemoore Recreation Department Coordinator Cathie Ruth said some new activities will be part of this year’s plans. The event will be held again at the Lemoore City Park on Bush and Fox streets, and bandstand entertainment headliners will consist of “Grey Area” and “Dave and Dan.” “This year we’ve added a pie-eating contest with the help of Don Eckardt. And we are renting a P.A. system that will cover the entire park,” said Ruth.
35 Years Ago
Navy Lcdr. Michael A. Baker, an instructor at the Empire Test Pilot School in Amesbury, England was notified June 3 of his selection as an astronaut pilot candidate. “I guess I was a little speechless… almost,” said Baker who had been waiting for answers since a week-long physical and interview process was completed by Houston-based NASA officials in March. Seven other military officers and five civilians will also join the ranks of the U.S. space corps, swelling the astronaut number to a record 103. Baker, 31, graduated from Lemoore High School in 1971. He was the class salutatorian.
55 Years Ago
A large contingent of Lemoore residents attended the historic opening of the new Freeway 198 between Lemoore and Hanford. Pictured in a June 10, 1965, issue of the Lemoore Advance was Cmdr. Marlin D. Seiders, NAS Senior Chaplin, Mr. and Mrs. Jess Dozier, Irwin Petersen, Burton Lowe, Bob McKee, Margaret Herbert, Ralph Peterson. Betty McKee, Jack Stone, Mr. and Mrs. Cy Keyes, Mrs. Donald Hargis, Marvell Lowe, Capt. R.E. Breen, Jr., Carlos Baker, and L.M. Blakeley.
110 Years Ago
Z.L. Phelps has prepared a petition for a new road from Coalinga to Kings river, to join the other road from here to Lemoore. The petition will be circulated in Coalinga and another in Lemoore and Hanford. The road now leading from here to Lemoore is on private property, and is so deep with sand and dust, and torn up so by heavy traffic, that it is almost impassable with a light rig or an automobile. The new road will follow the railroad track to a point about midway between the Pleasant Valley stock farm and Huron, and thence direct to the Kings river road across the desert. -- Coalinga Oil Record.
The sixty-fourth anniversary of the raising of the original Bear Flag at Sonoma, will occur Tuesday, June 14th, and in honor of the event and as a preliminary gun for the coming celebration of Admission Day in San Francisco next September, the occasion will be celebrated as “Bear Flag Day” all over the State by the distribution of one hundred thousand tiny silk flags. These souvenirs have been sent to every parlor of Native Sons and Daughters in California and the sum realized from their sale, at ten cents each, will be devoted to the big fund being raised by the Order for the entertainment of the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected in the Exposition City during the decennial festival.
Jacob Rancho 5,000 Acres With Best Water Rights in the County. Water Delivered to Every 160 Acres. For Sale in 40 Acre Tracts For $40 to $70 An Acre. California City Land Company Box 333 Lemoore.
Some political aspirants have about as much brains as a woodden baby. They place themselves upon the political rack and are knocked down, yet, with their empty cranium and brazen audacity, they perch themselves upon the roost, seeking honors whenever a ballot-box is in sight. Kings county has a standing candidate for political honors and he would make a good dummy for the wooden baby rack – it never seems to offend him to knock him down.
