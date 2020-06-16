Looking Back

The sixty-fourth anniversary of the raising of the original Bear Flag at Sonoma, will occur Tuesday, June 14th, and in honor of the event and as a preliminary gun for the coming celebration of Admission Day in San Francisco next September, the occasion will be celebrated as “Bear Flag Day” all over the State by the distribution of one hundred thousand tiny silk flags. These souvenirs have been sent to every parlor of Native Sons and Daughters in California and the sum realized from their sale, at ten cents each, will be devoted to the big fund being raised by the Order for the entertainment of the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected in the Exposition City during the decennial festival.