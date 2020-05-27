Looking Back: May 27

20 Years Ago
Jeanette Billingsley, President of the Lemoore Elementary School District Board, led the audience in the first Pledge of Allegiance to be said at the site of the new elementary school (Cinnamon) on May 19 during the Groundbreaking Ceremonies. Superintendent Ron Mead said about 60 dignitaries attended the long-awaited start of construction. The school will open, Meade said, in 12 to 18 months, and could be filled today with students already in the Lemoore system.
25 Years Ago
The best. That’s the only way to describe Lemoore High School’s Future Farmers of America Dairy Products Team. The four-girl team took first place in recent state competition, defeating Hanford High School’s team in the process. Lynn Martindale, LHS FFA advisor, said the first-place finish is a feather in the school’s cap given the tough competition at the state level. The Lemoore team, which consisted of Heather Venegas, Leslie Leavens, Janelle Dutra, and Brianna Potter, earned first high honors in the state.
30 Years Ago
The environment topped a slate of issues Thursday evening in Hanford as five candidates vying for two seats on the Kings County Board of Supervisors exchanged viewpoints and a few verbal blows. The open forum was held by the Kings County Democratic Central Committee before a gathering of about 50 persons. Jim Edwards, Jim Verboon, Dom Faruzzi, Joe Bezerra, and Les Brown met to field questions from the public and press.
Lemoore resident Ellie Koutsoubos was selected as a state finalist in the Miss California American Teen Pageant.
Junior pitcher Alice Bates, Monday night was named to West Yosemite League’s Most Valuable Player. The voting was done by the league’s six coaches. Bates’ teammates: second baseman Robyn Pires, shortstop Anna Gonzales, and sophomore outfielder Trisha Reinhardt were named to the first team. Second team honors went to junior Karen Bumpass, junior outfielder Laurie Rodrigues, and senior catcher Irene Martinez.
Lemoore senior Jenny Shaw on Saturday led the Tigers, a team without a pool, to a surprisingly strong fifth place finish in the Central Section swimming championships held at Monache High School.
85 Years Ago
Al Rhoads, manager of the old Heinlen ranch for the past 20 years left yesterday morning for Klamath, California where he and his wife, accompanied by their son, will spend the summer. After fishing and hunting seasons are over, Mr. Rhoads plans to return to the San Joaquin valley and will make his home some five miles out of Fresno where he recently purchased a ranch. Mr. Rhoads, an inverate sportsman and well known ranchman in this district, relinquished management of the Heinlen ranch several weeks ago when the property was sold, following the death of Marion Heinlen, son of John Heinlen, the original owner.
Eighth Graders Give Sneak Day Excuses -- Fifty-nine written excuses from parents of eighth grade pupils weren’t without purpose! After presenting the excuses on Tuesday, the eighth grade class closed their books and left Wednesday morning for Mooney’s grove, where they and their parents held an all day picnic.
95 Years Ago
Holding that Memorial Day should not only awaken memories of the past, but also gratitude to those whose devotion and sacrifice to ideals and principles made possible the present in all its blessings to citizens individually and collectively, Lemoore business and professional men will close their places of business Saturday, May 30.
Mrs. Rebecca Pease has purchased the building formerly occupied by her brother as a cleaning establishment, and is moving it to her ranch on the west side, where she will convert it into a gas station located at the Artesian well about 30 miles southwest of Lemoore. Cecil Friend, local truckman has charge of the moving of the building.
110 Years Ago
The Bloomer Girls failed to appear in this city last Tuesday as advertised. They wanted Manager McAdam to raise the price or admission and he informed them that he couldn’t stand their kick so they canceled their date. Many of the old fans were disappointed as they had seats engaged in the front row.
Wanted—100 laborers at power house No. 1 and camp 4 near Northfork, stage daily from Pollasky. $2.25 per day—board $5.00 per week—San Joaquin Light & Power Company.
Have you tried that electric face massage at Wright’s Barbara shop? It makes the complexion clear, drives the wrinkles away and puts a smile on your face like a sixteen year old. Come in and let us give you a first class shave and an electric face massage.
