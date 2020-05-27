Looking Back: May 27

Eighth Graders Give Sneak Day Excuses -- Fifty-nine written excuses from parents of eighth grade pupils weren’t without purpose! After presenting the excuses on Tuesday, the eighth grade class closed their books and left Wednesday morning for Mooney’s grove, where they and their parents held an all day picnic.

95 Years Ago

Holding that Memorial Day should not only awaken memories of the past, but also gratitude to those whose devotion and sacrifice to ideals and principles made possible the present in all its blessings to citizens individually and collectively, Lemoore business and professional men will close their places of business Saturday, May 30.

Mrs. Rebecca Pease has purchased the building formerly occupied by her brother as a cleaning establishment, and is moving it to her ranch on the west side, where she will convert it into a gas station located at the Artesian well about 30 miles southwest of Lemoore. Cecil Friend, local truckman has charge of the moving of the building.

110 Years Ago