Looking Back: May 19

20 Years Ago
The Budget executives flew in from “the windy city,” but Chicago’s breeze might not compare with Lemoore’s wind last Thursday when the visitors tried to do their grand opening chores peeking through balloons. But the peeking worked and the brand new 211 seat reservation center was officially opened. Guests of honor included Lemoore’s Mayor Ed Martin, council members Ron Allvin and Lynda Lahodny, City Manager Steve Froberg, and Assistant City Manager Ron Hoggard. Representing the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce was CEO Laura Thompson.
The annual sale of the familiar red crepe paper memorial flower – the American Legion Auxiliary POPPY – that appears just before Memorial Day starts Tuesday, May 23. The poppies, made by hospitalized Armed Forces veterans with most of the income going to local projects, has been part of American Legion Auxiliary projects for more than 70 years. The poppy, of course, was the symbol of World War I’s bitter fighting in France. Poppies apparently grow best in ground that has been churned – in the case of WWI, churned by shell fire between Germans and the English and French. The following is said to be the most famous poem of WWI. It was written in 1915.
In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.
In Flanders fields the poppies grow (blow)
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
25 Years Ago
The developer building homes at the Lemoore Municipal Golf Course has approached the city about buying the financially-ailing facility and converting it to some sort of semi-private operation. City Manager Allen Goodman said there have been some talks and a letter of interest has been forwarded to the city. But he said at this time there are no numbers on the table for consideration.
The honors keep rolling in for Lemoore High School girls’ basketball coach Karen Wood. On Monday the California Coaches Association named Wood the 1995 recipient of the CCA High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Wood has been the only coach of the Tigers since girls’ basketball came to Lemoore in 1978. She is the Central Section’s all-time winningest coach with 355 victories to her credit. The talented coach knows what winning is all about. She has under her belt eight West Yosemite League championships, seven Central Section titles, and one Southern Regional championship.
There will definitely be a purple and gold presence at today’s Central Section meet at Bakersfield College. A total of 13 Tigers qualified at last week’s Area Track Meet at Sunkist Stadium in Visalia. Lemoore’s big winners were Nick Paramo in the pole vault and Jeremiah Hunt in the 800. Mark Unzueta, Chris Gordon, Brandon Boyd, Dwayne Kinsey, Matt Woodley, Chris Costa, Josh Smyth, Kris Sierra, and Mike Funke will also make the trip to Bakersfield. Lemoore girls Samantha Luckenbill, Levera Henry, Tonya Carlsen, Denita Napier, and the girls 400 and 1,600 relay teams also made it to Bakersfield.
110 Years Ago
There’s going to be a hot time in the old town to-morrow night at Belknap’s hall as the old-time dance is going to be a “humdinger.” They are going to dance as they use to long time ago. The music is going to be the same as it was long time ago; Lynn Fox, B.K. Sweetland and A.S. Mapes can play as they use to long time ago; and the people can dance, by golly, as they use to long time ago—the quadrille, the lancers, schottische and the Virginia reel as they use to long time ago. If you want to have a good time and enjoy yourself as you use to long time ago be sure and attend the old-time dance to-morrow night.
Miss Dr. Lena Weiser, the optician, was in Lemoore Monday on her usual professional trip.
Why cook your Sunday dinner when you can get a good home cooked meal at the Lucerne Hotel.
H. Harris will be in Lemoore one week with his large telescope, beginning Saturday, May 14. Don’t fail to view the moon and also the planet Jupiter and its moons.
