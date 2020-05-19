Looking Back: May 19

The honors keep rolling in for Lemoore High School girls’ basketball coach Karen Wood. On Monday the California Coaches Association named Wood the 1995 recipient of the CCA High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Wood has been the only coach of the Tigers since girls’ basketball came to Lemoore in 1978. She is the Central Section’s all-time winningest coach with 355 victories to her credit. The talented coach knows what winning is all about. She has under her belt eight West Yosemite League championships, seven Central Section titles, and one Southern Regional championship.

There will definitely be a purple and gold presence at today’s Central Section meet at Bakersfield College. A total of 13 Tigers qualified at last week’s Area Track Meet at Sunkist Stadium in Visalia. Lemoore’s big winners were Nick Paramo in the pole vault and Jeremiah Hunt in the 800. Mark Unzueta, Chris Gordon, Brandon Boyd, Dwayne Kinsey, Matt Woodley, Chris Costa, Josh Smyth, Kris Sierra, and Mike Funke will also make the trip to Bakersfield. Lemoore girls Samantha Luckenbill, Levera Henry, Tonya Carlsen, Denita Napier, and the girls 400 and 1,600 relay teams also made it to Bakersfield.

110 Years Ago