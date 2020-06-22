Looking Back in Lemoore

Lemoore Union High School District Trustees accepted the resignation of longtime LHS teacher and football coach Jim Hammond during the board’s regular meeting last Thursday. Hammond, however, has agreed to coach the varsity football team during the 1985 season.

The monthly meeting of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce mixer held last Thursday at the home of Jeanette Gobby was hosted by Dr. Allen Short and his office staff and Ed Miguel of Lemoore Floors and Interiors. During the evening, the Lemoore High Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America presented a certificate to Tony Oliveira, business person of the quarter, and a plaque to Geri Cotta, business person of the year. Student recipients of the FBLA awards were Melanie Mendes, Rachelle Winn, and Mike Hays.

90 Years Ago

Through the courtesy of the manufacturers of True Step Health Shoes for Women, a direct factory representative with all the most modern equipment for current shoe fitting will be at the Quality Boot Shop on Monday and Tuesday. Miss Bauer cordially invites the Lemoore, Stratford, and the Island ladies to attend this x-ray fitting demonstration without cost or obligation. No need to remove shoes as the x-ray machine enables you to see the bones and flesh of your feet and how they rest in the demonstration shoes.