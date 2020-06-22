Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
“It’s very, very dry, and even though most local people will use ‘safe and sane’ fireworks starting next week, we ask that they be careful,” said Lemoore Police Department Commander Jeff Laws, as he and the police look toward one of the busiest of summer holidays when the usual hectic July 4th weekend is mated with the Lemoore Centennial Celebration. “Last year it was dry too, and someone caught a shake roof on fire. The house burned down,” Laws noted. “We don’t want that happening again this year.”
30 Years Ago
Catfish get a bad rap. Many fishermen look down on the lowly catfish, turning to the more flash species to invest their time. Trout, bass, walleye, and even crappie have their followers with specially designed tackle and boats. Tournaments with big prizes are common place for these species but not for the catfish. Perhaps it is because the catfish shies from artificial lures and rarely puts on an aerial display. Or maybe because it is a fish without scales and feeds on things that have terrible odors. Whatever the reason, catfish remain one of the most overlooked angling resources.
35 Years Ago
Mary Immaculate Queen School eighth grader Rodney Evangelho captured grand champion honors in the dairy division’s replacement heifer class during the recent Kings Fair. The animal was purchased by Hoke Evetts of the Overland Stockyard at the Fair auction. Another local winner was David Silveira with the 4-H champion swine.
Lemoore Union High School District Trustees accepted the resignation of longtime LHS teacher and football coach Jim Hammond during the board’s regular meeting last Thursday. Hammond, however, has agreed to coach the varsity football team during the 1985 season.
The monthly meeting of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce mixer held last Thursday at the home of Jeanette Gobby was hosted by Dr. Allen Short and his office staff and Ed Miguel of Lemoore Floors and Interiors. During the evening, the Lemoore High Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America presented a certificate to Tony Oliveira, business person of the quarter, and a plaque to Geri Cotta, business person of the year. Student recipients of the FBLA awards were Melanie Mendes, Rachelle Winn, and Mike Hays.
90 Years Ago
Through the courtesy of the manufacturers of True Step Health Shoes for Women, a direct factory representative with all the most modern equipment for current shoe fitting will be at the Quality Boot Shop on Monday and Tuesday. Miss Bauer cordially invites the Lemoore, Stratford, and the Island ladies to attend this x-ray fitting demonstration without cost or obligation. No need to remove shoes as the x-ray machine enables you to see the bones and flesh of your feet and how they rest in the demonstration shoes.
During a special service June 15, the cornerstone of the Lemoore Presbyterian Church was laid with appropriate ceremonies. Church members and trustees placed the beautiful granite stone in the corner of the building. In an airtight jar was placed a history of the church organization from 1888 to the present time (1930), a list of members names, names of all pastors, list of officers of all departments of church work and a list of those who have given so liberally to erect the new building.
95 Years Ago
Several scraper teams are busily engaged this week in filling in the west end of D street where it connects with the county highway. The fill was made necessary to make the street of a uniform grade. The same will be graded up and oiled and put in first class condition for the heavy summer traffic.
Seventeen high school Ag Club boys and three leaders, L.R. Ward, Mr. Hedge of Stratford, and F.M. Auble, of the Island, left Saturday morning, June 6, 5:30, for the Yosemite Valley. The trip was uneventful going up with the exception of one car having to be left at Oakhurst, on account of a broken axle. The four remaining cars were therefore, heavy-laden for the remainder of the trip.
If a modern child has it, it is artistic temperament, but in the old days it was a swelled head.
Cranks used to start automobiles. Now they take the pleasure out of riding them.
Give the other fellow a chance to talk; he will appreciate the courtesy, and you may learn something.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!