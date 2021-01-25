Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
New chief tribal administrator, Arthur “Butch” Denny, wants to move the Santa Rosa Tachi Yokut tribe further into the community. “I plan to open up even more lines of communication both within the tribe and with the communities of the area. And just how’s he going to do that? “Through education,” Denny replied. The education he spoke of includes traditional Anglo schools, non-traditional schools (such as the Yokut Alternative School), and the teaching of tribal heritage not only to tribe members, but to the outside society as well. “That way we will gain a better understanding of each other,” he said. “To destroy some of the traditional stereotypes.”
25 Years Ago
Plans to establish a uniform dress code for students in the Lemoore Elementary School District are receiving favorable reviews based on early results of a parent survey ending today. Nelson Togerson, LESD assistant superintendent for instruction, said late Wednesday afternoon that nearly half of the districts parents had responded to the survey, with 73 percent of those responding favorably to the idea,
50 Years Ago
John R. Vieira Jr. is not a man exactly unknown for receiving honors in Lemoore for his civic activities and participation. Another one was chalked up on his record last week when he was named by the Rotary Club as their “Citizen of the Month”—the second to be named by the organization since they started the practice last month with the choice of Herb Atkinson. Vieira, who was named the 1967 Citizen of the Year by the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, is a native of Lemoore and was graduated from Lemoore High School, where he was active in sports, in 1945.
Haircuts in Lemoore will be raised 25 cents to $2.25 for adults and $2 for children under 12, next Tuesday, Jan, 19. This was by unanimous action of all local barbers early in January.
60 Years Ago
Dr. Allen Short, Lemoore dentist, was named president of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce board of directors for 1961 when the newly elected and retained directors met. Retiring president was Hilton Frank.
90 Years Ago
Mrs. Minnie Stacey, formerly of the Green Mill boarding house at Kettleman City, has opened a new restaurant on Front Street. She is now operating the Mother’s Eats Restaurant in the Byron building next to the Byron DeSoto Six Garage, opposite the Southern Pacific Depot. Mrs. Stacey is serving good home-cooked meals and short orders, with fresh vegetables and homemade pies.
95 Years Ago
The Deacon Lumber Co., shipped five carloads of barley to Los Angeles from their Lemoore warehouse the past week.
At the annual meeting of the American Public Health Association, Dr. Edwin O. Jordan, Professor of Bacteriology and Hygiene at the University of Chicago presented a resume of present knowledge regarding the influenza problem. Some of the main points in the address were: “The first estimates of loss of life caused by the influenza pandemic of 1918 were too low. An estimate of 20,000,000 deaths in the whole population of the world is probably not wide of the mark. Judging from the past, nothing is more certain than that we shall some day have another visitation of this destructive infection. (Some newspapers misinterpreted this statement as prophesying an immediate worldwide epidemic of the disease.) We are little, if at all, better equipped to deal with this disease than we were seven years ago. The disease is spread mainly, if not altogether, by human contact in the early stages of the malady. Mouth spray and finger-to-mouth infection appear the most likely means of transmission.
100 Years Ago
San Francisco, Jan. 20. Drab days punctured with midnight electric storms and daily pourings of seemingly unlimited rain for the last week will usher in a big boon to state irrigation and power companies, according to E.A. Beals, United States weather forecaster. The storm which broke Sunday morning has been general throughout the state, approximately from one-half to four inches of rain. The Sacramento river is rapidly approaching to flood stage, but no damage has been reported as yet. There is now 118 inches of snow on the Sierra summits, more than has been reported in 14 years. The average for this time has been but 95 inches.
110 Years Ago
Supervisor Blakeley favors the building of a good county road into the Summit Lake country from this city and the Chamber of Commerce and the business people of this city favor the project.
