Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Work continues on the event center on the Lemoore High School campus. The plan is for the new — huge — building to match the splendor of the main campus buildings.
It is often easy to second-guess the way the state spends tax money, but many would agree the wild flowers north of Lemoore along both sides of SR41 was an excellent investment in outdoor beauty. On a sunny afternoon, the view is worth the drive.
25 Years Ago
The dream of a massive youth softball and soccer complex is one step closer to reality. The Lemoore Planning Commission on Monday approved plans by the Lemoore Youth Sports Foundation for the much anticipated 30-acre facility at 19th Avenue and Cinnamon Drive.
Kenneth M. Green, a recent graduate of Lemoore High School, participated in annual auditions for Good Company Players at Roger Rocka’s Music Hall in Fresno in January. Out of 110 people that auditioned, over 50 of them male, Green was chosen to play the role of Joseph in their upcoming musical, “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
The Hanford Garden Club planted roots in Lemoore last week with a pair of Arbor Day tree plantations, one at the Lemoore Senior Center and another at Liberty Middle School. Four Chinese pistache trees were planted at the Senior Center. Later 37 trees were planted along Sheffield Circle by students from three classes at Liberty Middle School, Hanford Garden Club representatives, and a crew from the City of Lemoore.
30 Years Ago
They call him “Big Daddy Cougar,” but students at Stratford Elementary School have nothing but respect for their principal for the past 27 years. Deane Villa, who has somehow managed to strike that happy medium between an administrator and student body – being “just one of the kids” but still commanding the necessary respect – ends 32 years in the field of education when he retires at the conclusion of the 1990-91 school year. Born Sept. 1, 1931, in Lemoore, son of the late Robert and CeCelia Villa, Deane Villa has spent his entire career in education at the small school in this tiny agriculture center in central Kings County. Retiring with Villa will be his wife of 37 years, Frances Villa, who has spent 36 years in education at the Central Union School District office after 13 years as a third-grade teacher at Central Elementary School.
Lemoore’s varsity girls’ track team poured it on Saturday at the annual Pioneer Relays and wound up with a respectable second place showing, barely four points behind Redwood High, the eventual champion. The girls’ team helped to inaugurate the new Sunkist Stadium track. Sunkist, formerly known as Mineral King Bowl, got a face-lift over the winter that included a brand new all-weather blue track. Team members included Jennifer Oliveira, Janea Oliveira, and Julie Oliveira as well as Tanya Steinman, Brandy Holt, Tessa Waschbusch, Shanna Cole, Katrin Heller, Brett Reeves, Lydia Newton, and Diana Meyers.
95 Years Ago
A number of Business men and ranchers of the Lemoore district made an inspection trip to Merced last Saturday as guests of the Merced Irrigation District. A special train consisting of an engine and two flat cars equipped with seats took the entire party from Merced Falls as far as rails are now laid on the new line of the Yosemite Falls road and from there it was necessary to walk 2 ½ miles to the last bridge. This new road is made necessary because the old line, along the river bank, will be under water when the reservoir is filled, and is 17 miles long with 4 tunnels and 5 bridges. One bridge crosses the reservoir and will be 1600 feet long, the water below being 200 feet deep. Those from Lemoore who made the trip were W.L. Scally, J.H. McGlashan, Jesse Poindexter, T.C. Allen, H.O. Neal, E.G. Henley, J.F. Graham, F.L. Powell and V.W. Henley.
The initial step for the beautifying of the approaches to the city of Lemoore was taken on Tuesday when trees were planted on the extension of D street connecting with the west highway. The trees set out are sturdy specimens of Arizona ash which were recommended by the state board of forestry as best adapted for the purpose. Planted 100 feet apart and alternating sides, places a tree every 50 feet along the sides of the street. Arrangements have been made with the city trustees to provide for the watering of the trees.
