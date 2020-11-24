Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Over 400 senior citizens received their flu shots last Thursday at the Lemoore Senior Center, but there wasn’t enough vaccine for all the people who showed up. Hopefuls were lined up two deep halfway to the highway. “We ran out of vaccine in Lemoore and we even had to cancel the shots in Armona on Monday. The manufacturers don’t have the supply we need,” said Jane Mettee, nursing supervisor for Kings County Health Department.
30 Years Ago
An unprecedented number of native pink bollworms has been trapped this year in Kern and Tulare counties, and over 3,000 non-steriles have been trapped throughout the cotton-growing regions of the San Joaquin Valley, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Traps this year have caught a larger number of pink bollworm moths than any time since 1977. In addition, a significant larval infestation has been found for the first time in 22 years.
Sunday, Nov. 25, is the last night of operation this year for Kings Drive-in Theatre. The program for the last night this year will be “Death Warrant” and “Ghost.” Kings Drive-in Theatre will reopen Friday, March 1, next year.
Lemoore High School’s prowess on the football field has paid off in the selection of nine Tigers to the West Yosemite League First teams on defense and offense. Tiger senior Charlie Jones earned defensive player of the year honors with his selection Monday night by the league’s six head coaches. Joining Jones on the defensive unit are Sonny Kacynski, Joe Harris, and Rocky Rodrigues. The league’s offensive unit saw five Tigers earn first team honors include Josh Kloster, Andres Vargas, Ken Rose, Tom Vorhees, and Charlie Chase. Brett Sagaser earned second team honors as did Carlos Martinez, and Gene Smith.
70 Years Ago
How About This Tropical Weather? With the floods, warm rains and extremely humid weather, residents of this locale will soon be donning grass skirts to complete the real spirit of the tropics. After the nice rains at the end of last week and the beautiful day on Sunday, Monday saw the heat turned on—and a sticky heat, at that. According to a reading made at the high school on Monday, the humidity reached an all time high of 81 percent. Some .20 of an inch of precipitation was received during the storms last week. This brings the season’s total to .88.
The crest of the flooding Kings River early Wednesday afternoon had not reached the Tulare Lake basin, it was reported today by watchers of the rampaging stream which has overflowed its banks flooding widely divergent acreage and causing loss in crops and livestock. An estimated $9,000,000 loss has already been sustained in the San Joaquin, it was reported early today. The lake basin is now being fed by waters coursing through other rivers of the Sierra watershed including the Kern, Kaweah, and Tule rivers and their tributaries.
90 Years Ago
Drilling oil wells has its rewards in more ways than one. Fifteen drillers working for W.C. Morrison, wealthy Los Angeles oil man, were given a round trip in a chartered Transcontinental and Western Air, Inc., plane to Agua Caliente for a two-day holiday after bringing in two wells, flowing 1,500 barrels a day, within 30, days thereby setting a record for the California oil industry. The drilling was done with a rotary drill.
95 Years Ago
The Sunday suit of clothes is one of the “institutions” that are rapidly disappearing in our generation. Years ago—and it was not so many either—the man was rare who didn’t have his “Sunday best” hanging in the closet for use only on Sunday or special occasions. The idea was to wear the new suit “for good” and it got every day use when the regular week-day suit fell to pieces. People were not so particular in the old days about what they wore on Saturday or Monday or any other days in the week except the Sabbath. That was particularly true of men. Patches and mends were nothing to be ashamed of. They reflected the economy that was essential in a period when money was so scarce that the residence of a man making $200 a month was pointed out as the pride of the town to visitors. Many of us would like to turn the clock back to the days when the Sunday suit was one of our best known institutions. For we have lost not only the Sunday suit, but a good many wholesome things that went with it socially.
