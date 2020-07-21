Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Reduced to a pile of concrete and rebar rubble, the Lemoore High School tennis courts are now only a memory of the sweat, tears, aggravations, and triumphs of students and the community who took advantage of them during PE, competitions, or just for fun. The courts were razed to make way for the new Events Center currently under construction at LHS. New courts will be constructed on the campus.
In the 1962 production Music Man, star Robert Preston claimed in song, there was “Trouble right here in River City” and went on to explain “trouble” was the availability of P-O-O-L for the youth of the tiny Indiana community. California isn’t Indiana, Lemoore isn’t River City, and 2000 sure isn’t 1962, but today, like Preston’s lament, there can be trouble waiting for kids with too much time on their hands. If the Lemoore Parks and Recreation Department has anything to do with it, the newly opened Teen Center on D Street, right here in Lemoore City, will give them lots to do, including playing pool. P-O-O-L, in Lemoore instead of trouble, rhymes with C-O-O-L, at least to the kids.
25 Years Ago
The community is coming together once again, Aug. 1, to take a bite out of crime. Lemoore is participating in the 12th Annual National Night Out, joining over 8,500 communities from across the country in hosting neighborhood block parties to encourage Neighborhood Watch programs in their communities. There are 14 parties planned in neighborhoods throughout Lemoore.
Linda Azevedo of Lemoore spent Independence Day this year in patriotic style with a first-ever trip to the nation’s capital, a private tour of the White House and a party with President Clinton and his wife. Azevedo and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton were each members of the Park Ridge, Ill. Maine Township South Class of 1965. The 30th class reunion was held July 1-3 in Washington, D.C. and featured speaking appearances by President Clinton and his wife and the private White House tour. “It was very fabulous,” Azevedo said of the reunion and presidential appearances. “It really was a neat experience.”
William Asberry “Berry” Gilcrease, a former county supervisor, Lemoore Citizen of the Year, and fixture of local society for nearly a century, died Tuesday in a Hanford hospital. He was 102. A native of Lemoore, Mr. Gilcrease attended Mussel Slough Elementary School and graduated from Lemoore High School. He attended the University of California, Berkeley and UC Davis. When World War I broke out he entered the Army, serving in the medical corps in France. When the war was over, he returned home to finish his engineering degree at Davis. After graduation, Mr. Gilcrease returned to Lemoore and helped run the family ranch.
85 Years Ago
A check for $2,716.15 has been received at the office of Arthur Meldrim, county purchasing agent, from the Rochester American Insurance company, in payment for the insurance carried on the wood destroyed by fire at the Vucovich eucalyptus grove south of Armona, June 14. The county had agreed to purchase the wood after it had been cut by SERA forces, and when the fire hazard became apparent, the purchasing agent took out insurance for the sum that more than covered the loss sustained. Approximately 900 tiers of wood were not burned.
One hundred and thirty acres of watermelons and 16 acres of cantaloupe now being harvested in the northeast portion of Kings county indicate a new successful agricultural venture for the county according to L.O. Haupt, county agricultural commissioner. The melons go by truck to all parts of the state and find ready sale.
A grain truck belonging to Bill Pope caught on fire last Thursday while loading grain in the field for Fred Newton. The Stratford chemical truck was rushed to the scene of the fire. Fortunately no grain was lost but the truck was considerably damaged.
Chris Evans, the bandit, convicted in this county of participating in train robberies in the early nineties, and who was patrolled after having served 18 years of a life sentence, has become an author. His effort is a treatise on idyllic government.
110 Years Ago
L.H. Byron states that the grape crop is good this year on his ranch and the crop on his father’s place is the best and largest for years. He states that the cold spell of weather killed all the hoppers and the vines are thrifty and fine and the prospects are bright for a heavy crop of grapes in this section.
