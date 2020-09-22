Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Lemoore young people were the topic of conversation on Tuesday in official city doings. First came the grand opening of the new Teen Center, then John Bloyd, Lemoore Rotary vice president, presented Mayor Ed Martin with a check for $5,000 as the first installment on the $15,000 (over five years) pledged by the local service club to support the Rotary Skateboard Park. Next came a heated discussion of the location of the park and what the area will look like in a few years. And finally, came the 4-1 vote to put the planned $239,100 Rotary Park skate park out to bid. The opening should come in the spring.
The Teen Center’s official opening and dedication, on Wednesday, provided locals with a look at the center where youth grades six-12 are invited to come and safely have fun, even get a little help with homework, during week-day afternoons.
35 Years Ago
When the California State Lottery kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 3, Lemoore residents should not have too much trouble in finding a place to get their tickets. A total of eight local businesses will sell the $1 tickets: Save Mart supermarket, Thrifty Drug Store, Oliver’s Pharmacy, The Whiskey Shoppe, Pioneer Liquor. Lemoore Hardware, 7-11, and Beacon Oil.
Editorial: Maybe we’re suffering from a terminal case of idealism, but isn’t it wrong for big corporations to avoid paying taxes when small businesses have to pay through the nose? Isn’t it wrong that big defense contractors, which depend on billions of dollars in government contracts, don’t pay taxes to support defense? These thoughts are provoked by the report from a tax monitoring group that 40 big corporations didn’t pay a cent in taxes in 1984. The corporations earned $10.4 billion in profits. The 40 got a total tax rebate totaling $657 million. Their accountants should get a gold medal. The government got another kind of reward: the biggest peacetime budget deficit in U.S. history… Can you blame Congress and the White House for creating the tax code? Of course…
70 Years Ago
All of us who complained so long and loud about losing that hour’s sleep on the 30th of April will have a chance to make it up this weekend — officially, that is! According to the law passed last year, Daylight Savings Time will be discontinued as of the last Sunday of September which will be this Sunday, the 24th. Before you retire, be sure to set your clock back an hour. Thus, if you “hit the hay” at midnight it will only be eleven o’clock. Is that confusing enough? The actual hour is set at two a.m. at which time — time will stand still for an hour to catch up with itself. Farmers will be happy to make the change, especially those who have dairies. The cows won’t know the difference, but the milkers will!
The Rushton house, on West Bush street, longtime landmark, and one time home of this city’s founder, Dr. Lee Moore, is now being torn down, to make way for the new elementary school campus. The house was sold by the school board recently to three purchasers. They are: Domingo Ahado of Vine street who has purchased the one-story portion of the old residence; Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Potter who will salvage the two-story portion; and Frank Pereira who has bought, and is now dismantling, the tank house part of the structure.
80 Years Ago
F.L. Lee, owner-operator of the Lincoln Market of this city, was badly shaken up when returning from Fresno with a loaded produce truck on Monday evening. He was traveling south of Elm avenue and was passing another machine when the big truck went out of control. The comparatively moderate speed at which he was traveling prevented a more serious accident when the truck toppled over.
95 Years Ago
F.B. Faria appeared before Judge J.M. McClellan Tuesday morning and entered a plea of guilty to the charge of driving his automobile at the rate of 46 miles an hour on which he was cited by Traffic Officer A.W. Benton. Sentence will be pronounced tomorrow morning.
120 Years Ago
The City Trustees, at their meeting Monday night, had under consideration an ordinance for licensing the various places of business. The trustees have decided upon the placing of street lamps throughout the city, and the lamps have already been ordered. This is a good move on the part of our City Dads. Let there be light!
The Lemoore public school opened Monday with an attendance of 203 pupils.
