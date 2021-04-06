Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
A Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) seems to be the key to city plans to continue renovation of downtown Lemoore by restoring the second floor of the 106-year- old Antlers Hotel, the Lemoore City Council learned Tuesday night. But the CDBG $1 million grant would renovate the second story to make 10 lower income apartments available for rent, primarily to seniors. The $1 million is only part of the $1.9 million the project would cost.
25 Years Ago
The old Jet Bowl near the Lemoore Senior Center has become a battle ground of sorts between two extremely active and growing civic organizations. Officials with the Lemoore Little League and with the Fil-Am Association of Kings County each made their pitch Tuesday before the Lemoore City Council for free use of the vacant four acres of city-owned land. Lemoore Little League wants the site for a proposed two-field expansion. Fil-Am wants the site to build a planned 600-capacity, $500,000 community meeting and events facility. The City Council wants to please both groups but must now come up with a way to do so.
30 Years Ago
Residents of Lemoore, Kings County, and indeed all of California will lose one hour of sleep this weekend as the nation returns to daylight savings time. The official time change will come at 2 a.m. April 7; however, most people will move their clocks ahead one hour before retiring for the night on April 6. Just remember, “Spring forward in the spring, fall back in the fall.”
The Lettermen, one of the top vocal groups of the 60s with such songs as “When I Fall in Love,” will perform Saturday at the L.J. Williams Theatre in Visalia. Twenty million records and 7,000 sold-out shows ago, three young men in letter sweaters hit the popular music chart with their first single, “The Way You Look Tonight.” Hit after hit followed by the trio, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Theme From A Summer Place,” and numerous albums filled with the special sound of the Letterman.
80 Years Ago
Citizens in South American countries are protesting to their governments. On purchasing bars of soap made in Germany, they have discovered printed matter inside the wrappers extolling Nazism. Though we haven’t received the actual soap, the United States has become very familiar with that particular brand of “soft soaping”, always easily identifiable by its lullaby refrain: “Go to sleep America. You have nothing to fear.”
Albert Rhoads, Lemoore man who is serving a year as a trainee for Uncle Sam, spent the past week end here on furlough.
Lemoore Union elementary school district spent $80.03 per pupil in average daily attendance for current purposes in 1939-40, an increase over the $76.66 spent the year before, according to a study of per pupil cost of the 201 larger elementary school districts in California, just completed by the California Taxpayers’ association.
Superior Ice Cream for Parties or Gatherings, - A Wide Variety of Flavors! Delivery in Lemoore 4 times a week, Mon., Wed., Fri., & Sat. Phone 1 Hanford At Our Expense.
“Dear Dad – Wish you had come to the school concert. We did “Hamlet.” A lot of fathers and mothers came.” Some of them had seen it before, but they laughed just the same.”
110 Years Ago
Lemoore will be the liveliest town in the valley this summer. A $40,000 grammar school building will be erected, a $16,000 sewer system put in, the contract is let for the Volkman block, and at least a dozen contracts have been let for elegant new houses.
The new walks being put down in the park adds greatly to the appearance of Lemoore’s pleasure resort. Now if the authorities will keep the whiskers pruned off the foxtail the grounds will be greatly improved.
New machinery and new churns have been received for the Creamery and will be installed as soon as the new building is completed. Less than five years ago only 600 pounds of butter was manufactured daily in this city, and at the present over a ton is turned out every day.
120 Years Ago
Quite a ripple of excitement was occasioned at the depot on Tuesday morning by a small conflagration in the baggage car. The end of the car occupied by the stove caught fire from the chimney, but the hose was quickly turned on it and the blaze extinguished before any great damage was done.
At a meeting held in the Fire House on Monday evening the organization of a volunteer fire company was effected.
