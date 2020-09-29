Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
“The Evening Under the Stars,” a party thrown Saturday night by the Lemoore Downtown Merchants, “twinkled,” said Toby Wright, Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Downtown Coordinator. “The merchants offered a gift to the local people, they wanted to give back, and people came.” It was the third annual charity event which blocked D Street from Fox to Follett streets. “There were 235 tickets sold, at $35 each,” Wright said. Additional income will be counted from other revenue sources such as the silent auction. Habitat for Humanity—The House That Lemoore Built, directed by Lemoore High School, will reap the benefits of this lovely and elegant evening’s proceeds.
Gene Stacy remembers Lemoore was “mostly gas stations and bars” when he first started working for the city. That was back in 1962. This week he didn’t show up to work, instead, he went hunting and let his replacement, Joe Simonson, fill his shoes. Stacy began as a refuse collector. It took about six months for him to be transferred to working with the water department reading and installing meters. After working in all the public works departments for 12 years, he took over the position as Superintendent of Streets and Parks from Al Rhoads in 1975. Buildings were added to his responsibility in 1977. “I’ve worked for the city for 38 years and one day,” Stacy said. “I’ve enjoyed most of it. But, if you’re going to do this job, you’ve got to have a tough hide. I always told my men, when there’s 17,000 people living in Lemoore, you have 17,000 bosses. And every one of them counts.”
35 Years Ago
Individuals from the Non-Commissioned Officers Association from Lemoore Naval Air Station took part in the seventh annual Kings County Chili Challenge held Sept. 21 in Hanford to benefit Special Olympics. And guess what? In their first time out, the NCOA representatives took first place honors from among the 21 “cooking” groups. The participants included Mark Mitzlaff, John Bohm, Mary Bohm (cook), Ken Morris, Sherrill Calhoun, Fran Hazen, and Chad Staub. A great help were Jim Campbell, Kelly Mitzlaff, Jerry Staub, and CPO Harold Madre, whose recipe was used by the group.
70 Years Ago
1900 – Your Golden Jubilee Edition – 1950. Here is your Golden Jubilee Edition of The Lemoore Advance. Fifty-six pages over all — 12 pages constitute the regular weekly issue — it represents the combined efforts of the entire staff of The Advance over a period of two months or more. Supplementing the historical articles is a wealth of stories and pictures dating from the founding of the town. Nearly 2,000 pounds of newsprint have gone into the issue and some 92 pounds of news ink went into the 21,000 press run. Practically three tons of type metal were utilized in setting the 303 headed stories of which 56 relate to different organizations in this city. This edition is by far the largest ever published in Lemoore.
1950… the midway mark that looms as the golden milestone in Lemoore’s progress! 1950… the passing of half of the fabulous 20th Century… a half century which saw the miracles of yesterday become the commonplace of today. Time-saving, labor-saving leisure-giving inventions are but half of the story. The greater miracle is that these improvements are available to all…to those in the humble as well as the glittering stations of life. From the expensive horseless carriage to the mass produced auto, to the soaring airplane. From the pioneering nickelodeon to the present-day television wonder. From back-breaking corrugated wash board to the automatic home washer. On and on goes the road of material progress.
The colorful story of Lemoore as a city began in July of 1900 when progress-conscious citizens staged a mass meeting to plan its charter. As a community, it had existed long before this. How could these or any other dreamers of 1900 foresee our city today with its many business houses, its attractive city and rural homes, its residents owning private conveyances called automobiles and its tree-lined streets merging into the wealth of outlying land – becoming more and more noted for its oil, its grain and cotton crops, its agriculture and its dairying — to mention but a few. In this edition the staff of The Lemoore Advance, a newspaper which began way back in 1888, has attempted to outline some of the story of Lemoore and its surroundings. Not the whole story, which can never be recaptured, but a few of its earliest highlights and leading actors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!