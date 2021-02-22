Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
With the snow in the Sierras, flocks of sheep are trucked to the Valley to wait out the cold weather in the mountains in what, is to someone wearing a thick wool coat, warm weather. Such a flock was found grazing on an alfalfa field on 16th Avenue last week.
Ann Silveira-Roza-Keyes was named Morro Bay 2000 Citizen of the Year by the Morro Bay Citizens of the Year committee earlier this month in Morro Bay. Keyes was born and raised in Lemoore, the fifth generation of family born and raised in the same home on Flint and 16th Avenue. A widow, she became a “Liberated Woman,” running her own business, Roza’s Jewelry, in downtown Lemoore for 37 years.
You think you’re dumb, read this: I was signing the receipt for my credit card purchase when the clerk noticed that I hadn’t signed the back of the credit card. She informed me that she could not complete the transaction unless the card was signed. When I asked why, she explained that it was necessary to compare the signature on the credit card with the signature. I just signed the receipt. So I signed the credit card in front of her. She carefully compared that signature to the one signed on the receipt. As luck would have it, they matched.
40 Years Ago
Cmdr. James Partington, skipper of VFA-125, the F/A-18 training squadron, will bring the first official Hornet into Lemoore Naval Air Station Thursday morning. The aircraft is the first of 60 the local squadron will receive over the next five years.
50 Years Ago
Lemoore residents were reminded again this week of the on-going re-cycling program which is to start here on March 6 with the first curb pickup by volunteer workers in the newest community effort to help in the battle against pollution. Householders are asked to tie bundles of dry papers together, to rinse off and flatten aluminum cans and pie plates, etc., and place them on the curb in front of their houses the first Saturday of each month. Volunteer truck drivers will take them to Fresno for re-cycling.
60 Years Ago
Vern Mock was named Lemoore’s “Outstanding Citizen” at the annual Chamber of Commerce dinner which the stunned recipient of honor termed “a miscarriage of justice.” New president of the Chamber is Dr. Allen Short and directors include Hilton Frank, Frank Snyder, Mrs. Gilbert Depee, Charles Bilhou, Vernon E. Blake and Ray Saalfeld.
70 Years Ago
Proposed plans and specifications for the new agricultural building at Lemoore High School were discussed with Fresno architects in a LUHS board meeting.
75 Years Ago
Jerry Rhoads and Jessie Beathe head the cast of the senior play, Abbies Irish Rose. Supporting performers include Barbara Taylor, Manuel Cotta, Albert Sans, Don Battenberg, David Ayers, and Udell Jones. Also appearing in the play are Bonnie Brown, Frances Holmes, Jeannette Ross, Helen Poindexter, and Eleanor Rose. Jackie DeMello is the student director.
The Fleming Café, 324 D Street, is advertising “back to normal prices” with hamburgers priced at 15 cents and tuna sandwiches at 20 cents. Something new is a “wiener on a stick” for 10 cents.
80 Years Ago
Lemoore enjoyed over two inches of rain during the past week. Total for the season is 8.82 inches.
90 Years Ago
At a special meeting of the city trustees on Tuesday evening, a number of letters objecting to certain billboard cigarette advertising were read. In the discussion that followed it was pointed out that the distributors of cigarettes had discontinued their first objectionable advertising, which appeared some time ago, but recently more of the same brand of advertising had appeared on the billboards in this city—advertising designed to familiarize the public with the sight of young girls smoking. It was suggested that this new campaign might be an attempt to counteract the effect of recent announcements of school boards throughout the country, that girls who smoke will find it very difficult to secure employment as teachers. The board took action in the matter by passing Resolution No. 115-1931 which forbids such advertising on billboards within the city of Lemoore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!