Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Despite the foggy, cold weather, thousands of spectators showed up to watch the annual Christmas parade on D Street in Lemoore last Saturday night. “It was a great turnout,” said parade organizer Mark Dawson. Instead of obscuring views of the floats, the fog created a crystalline haze that made the lights of the floats sparkle even more brilliantly. The parade was led by Grand Marshall and Citizen of the Year Tracy Bressler.
Local veterans met on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Lemoore Veterans Hall to organize a new Veterans of Foreign Wars post. Under the guidance of District 24 commander, Bill Morland, the 37 men elected officers, learned what a post needs to be part of the VFW organization, and discussed the future of the post. “I see this post growing by leaps and bounds,” said Jack Spain, interim commander. “Lemoore has one of the highest per capita percentage of veterans in the states.”
50 Years Ago
Lemoore High School’s cross country team, coached by Bob Fraley, won the Northern California small school’s division championship meet held in Modesto. Team members are Bob Gillett, Randy Sells, Steve Bengston, Ron and John Virden, and Doug Hall.
55 Years Ago
A two-bedroom furnished apartment in Lemoore, with water paid, rents for $59 per month. If you’re thinking of buying, Don Focht, Realtor, lists a “Football Season Special”—a five bedroom house with a living room the size of a football field, 2 baths, garage with a room attached, fine condition, furniture included, $17,500.
85 Years Ago
With the death of Cayatino Chevoya, 73 year old Lemoore man, goes one of the few remaining connections of the present day with the lawless days of the past when Joaquin Murietta and his widow, Mariana Andrada, were making exciting history for the western San Joaquin valley.
95 Years Ago
W.H. Hard has moved his harness shop from the corner of D and Fox street, to the building formerly occupied by the Barker service station on D street. While moving Saturday last, a heavy box of equipment slipped while being transferred and fell on Mr. Hard’s leg, almost breaking it. He is now able to be about again and is almost settled in his new store where he will at all times be happy to have his customers and friends call.
The depression along both sides of the new strip of highway between the city limits and the Coalinga highway is being filled in and will be planted to trees according to statements made by Supervisor M.C. Carter. The county has just finished fencing on both sides of the highway which runs through the Dingley tract.
Roger Brown is now driving a new sixty-one degree gravity truck for the Shell Oil company.
There is nothing like doing an old thing in a new country to find out new things about. Central California, depressed by low prices for raisins and dried fruits generally, has begun to raise cotton. And now it is discovered that the cotton blossom makes a very good white honey. So we shall have not merely cotton cloth, cotton oil and butter substitute, and cotton cattle feed, but cotton honey. Stalk, root fiber, seed and blossom, all are useful, if we have but the enterprise to use them.
The paper for a 24-page newspaper comes from a block of wood two inches high, three inches thick and four inches long; and sometimes the editorials read as though they had come from a similar source. — Dixon Tribune
110 Years Ago
The Post Office at Laton was dynamited Saturday night and the thieves secured about $300 cash and nearly $1,000 in stamps. Sheriff Chittenden of Fresno County has arrested the men who committed the crime and they were taken to Laton and identified as the parties seen in that locality Saturday morning.
On last Sunday evening Rev. Williams, in his attempt to turn on the electric lights by a broken switch, received an electric shock. He was stunned for several minutes and felt ill during the entire night. This should be a warning to people not to fool with electricity.
Michael Sullivan was brought in from Abe Rhoads’ place Monday with a broken arm. He was on his way to Devils’ Den with a team and wagon and while oiling his wagon his team started up while he had his arm through the spokes of the wheel breaking hiss arm near the shoulder. He was taken to the Hotel Lucerne and Dr. B.H. Byron was called to attend to his injuries.
