Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
The Spirit of Elvis Presley soared through the sky above the new Palace Gaming Center’s building last week, as fans gazed adoringly during the four jumps. The Flying Elvi, 10 skydiving Elvis impersonators, dove onto the Palace Indian Gaming Center’s grounds to welcome the arrival of the new Elvis slot machines. Afterwards, they donned guitars and performed for the large crowd of local fans.
Before more than 300 dairy industry members, friends, and families, Lemoore’s Melisa Augusto, 17, was crowned 2000-2001 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board’s District 9 Kings County area. The daughter of Ron and Janice Augusto of Lemoore, Melisa was raised on the family dairy which now milks about 500 cows.
25 Years Ago
Kings County’s combined waste authority has landed a $253,255 grant from the state to continue oil recycling efforts throughout the county. The funds will be used to establish oil collection/recycling centers, distribute used oil containers, and promote public education on the need to properly dispose of old oil.
In Sacramento, on July 7-11, 103 4-H delegates met for California Focus, a 4-H leadership conference. Eight of the delegates were from Kings County, Becky Aries, Aaron Barcellos, Amanda Costa, Brandi Draxler, Tony Evangelo, Travis Ferriera, Ali Oliveira, and Connie Velasco. An exciting part of the trip was being able to meet our assemblyman, Brian Setencich, tour his office, and sit in his chair.
Three Lemoore High School pole vaulters placed in the top nationally last weekend during track and field competition in San Jose. A LHS vaulter placed in each of three competition divisions. Coach Nick Unzueta reports that Adam Giovanetti placed fifth nationally in the Youth Boys Division with a vault of 10’10”. Mark Unsueta placed third in the Intermediate Boys Division with a vault of 13’5-1/4”. Nick Paramo placed sixth in the Young Men’s Division with a vault of 14’11-1/2”.
30 Years Ago
When Attack Squadrons 27 and 97 flew into NAS Lemoore last Saturday, it not only marked the end of a highly successful deployment, but it also marked the final deployment of the A-7E Corsair II to the Pacific Ocean. The proven Corsair must make room for the sophisticated F/A-18 Hornet, presently well established in other squadrons and air wings. Although everyone making the transition to the Hornet in the near future are excited about the move, it still brings a tear to the eye of many to see the trusty A-7E leave NAS Lemoore after having been part of the fleet for more than 20 years.
85 Years Ago
Many of the Lemoore summer colony, who this year delayed leaving home until hot weather, have left recently for vacation ports along the coast. A.D. Campbell has joined Mrs. Campbell and children at Seabright where they took up their summer residence early in July. Mrs. C.G. Follett and her trio of young daughters, who each year spend part of the summer on the coast, are also in Santa Cruz for an indefinite stay.
100 Years Ago
Today Kings county parted with seventy of her patriotic young sons who left for service. This number, which is the largest to go this month, left by Southern Pacific at 9 o’clock for Camp Lewis.
Two men who have been badly wanted on account of draft delinquencies have been gathered in and will now do military service or pay a penalty for their acts.
G.B. Chin, A.N. Skoegard, Robert Esrey, and Tule Phillips left yesterday afternoon for a night’s fishing in the hills. Returning at 5 a.m. this morning. The biblical quotation does not quite apply, but almost: “and that night they caught nothing.”
110 Years Ago
The Kolbenstetter Bros. have completed a new cook wagon for the accommodation of the hands working on the hay press.
George Maschmayer, the genial, joshing, joking George, treated the Republican (newspaper) force this week to a box of fine ripe pears. Many thanks George.
Vanilla, Strawberry, and Burnt Almond Ice Cream; Pineapple Ices, Roman Punch. We have the best ices in town. Come and try it. Lemoore Bakery and Ice Cream Parlor.
125 Years Ago
It has been reported that the prune crop has been injured by the sun wherever trees were so heavily laden as to be exposed to the burning sun, but prune growers say that the only damage will be slight inferiority in size. Grapes are also reported as being small and nearly ripe where exposed to the sun.
Buckingham’s Dye for the whiskers does its work thoroughly, coloring a uniform brown or black, which, when dry, will neither rub, wash off, nor soil linen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!