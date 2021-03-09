Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
It’s too early for popcorn and Milk Duds in the proposed new six-screen, 850 seat theatre in downtown Lemoore, but the comfort of the all-stadium seats will soon be available as the zoning change and closure of 150 feet of E Street were completed by the Council Tuesday night. The Council closed E between Follett and Lemoore Avenue and changed much of the property from service commercial to allow room for the 22,000-foot theatre and parking. Although not discussed in Tuesday’s meeting, the City will smooth the $3.5 million project with $300,000 and with a five-year RDA loan and about $60,000 in “hard and soft costs, permit fees, etc.,” according to Steve Froberg.
The boss lady of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, Laura Martin, would agree with Ralph Waldo Emerson’s take, “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” Martin, as Chamber CEO, is one of the key backers for the initial Central Valley Pizza Festival, set for Saturday, April 28, and is the poster person for enthusiasm. The star event of the festival is the construction and demolition of a giant — 9 foot! — pizza made with local goodies by local chefs.
Lemoore residents were reminded today that the first pickup of bundled newspapers and boxed aluminum cans is scheduled to start Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in the first of what will be monthly curb pick-ups in an effort to help ecology of the community and to cut down on pollution by recycling. Young people of the community, under the direction of Gary Sedgwick, have volunteered trucks and labor to load the bundles and boxes, and other volunteers will drive them to Fresno for recycling.
25 Years Ago
On Sunday, March 10, the First Baptist Church of Lemoore will celebrate its 110th Anniversary. The church was originally organized March 14, 1886, with 17 charter members. Records do not indicate where services were held the first four years, but the buildings were located on the southeast corner of C Street and Heinlen. This facility was dedicated in 1891 with a membership of 25. In 1940, the church moved from the C and Henlein location to the Methodist Church building on D Street. The congregation worshipped in this location for 21 years. Construction of a new sanctuary was begun in November 1961 and completed in 1962. The church then moved to its current location on the corner of Bush Street and Willow Drive.
50 Years Ago
Superintendent of Schools Neil Nordstrom has announced an open house for all parents of Lemoore High School students and friends on March 15, when the completion of the new girls’ gymnasium will be celebrated. The gymnasium has two special exercise rooms, modern showers, and storage rooms in addition to more commodious instruction centers. The old gymnasium will continue to hold some of the physical education classes.
80 Years Ago
Wind and weather continued to be prime topics of conversation for Lemooreans and for all Californians, as the season proves to be one of the rainiest on records. Announcement was made of the closing of the Coalinga road, Highway 198 west at the intersection where highway 41 turns south towards Stratford. High water from Jocalitos Creek and Wartham Canyon is flooding the road and the plains west of Lemoore.
95 Years Ago
Fire of unknown origin destroyed a barn, its contents, and a quantity of hay, in the rear of the James Kintner home on D street at an early hour Tuesday morning. The fire was first discovered by Mrs. E.L. Graham at about 3:15 a.m. and the fire department called out. Clarence Brooks, a roomer at the Kintner home, with difficulty removed his Ford roadster from the burning building. Mr. Kintner also got his horse out before the roof collapsed. The fire had gained so much headway before the arrival of the fire department that it was only possible to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. It was fortunate that there was no wind blowing as the close proximity of the houses in the vicinity would have made the checking of the fire without considerable loss very difficult. There was no insurance on the building or contents.
Miss Maurine Smith will entertain a number of her friends at a Jiggs supper at her home on Champion street Friday evening.
Fresno State College Glee Club at the high school auditorium Friday evening March 12.
Albert Clawson, Julius Thomsen, Bryan Short, Joe Gruwell and Marion Hummel motored to the snow line Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!