Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Visitors were welcomed inside the newly renovated Lucerne Hotel in downtown Lemoore on Thursday, Dec. 21 starting at 5 p.m. The building built in 1894 and believed to be the oldest continually occupied commercial building in Lemoore, has undergone complete renovation including the reconstruction of the balcony facing D Street. Visitors were able to view one of the hallways with its new, period printed carpeting. According to Lemoore City Manager Steve Froberg, no city funds were used in the $100,000 renovation. The Lucerne Hotel now has five low to moderate-income apartments in its second story plus it is home to four businesses on the ground level: McQueen’s carpets, Phil’s Lock, Bacome Insurance, and Metamorphous Beauty Salon.
30 Years Ago
The year 1990 couldn’t have been a better year for local sports enthusiasts. Oh well, Lemoore High School could have won every championship in sight, but the fact of the matter is, it didn’t. The Tigers won a new championship, one fans at the school had never seen. In our Feb. 15, 1990 issue, we reported that the varsity soccer team officially won the West Yosemite League title after whipping Hanford 2-0 in the freezing cold of Lemoore High Tiger Stadium. The Tigers finished the WYL campaign with an 8-1-1 record, the best ever in the school’s history. At the same time Lemoore’s wrestling program, which earlier in the month had lost matches to Redwood and Hanford, finished third in the WYL, but did manage to send 10 wrestlers to the Valley finals. Lemoore’s Randy Motl was the only individual WYL champion.
40 Years Ago
The new revised version of the drunk driving law began with a few new penalties and a lower Blood Alcohol Content percentage. The percentage, lowered from .10 to .08, enabled police to get the borderline drinker off the road. Cmdr. Beck of LPD stated that, “The marginal drinker is more prone to an accident because he is less aware that he is impaired. The severely impaired driver usually knows he has had too much to drink and frequently drives too slow rather than too fast.” Some of the penalties resulting from the new law included a one-year license revocation for the first offense over .08 and a three-year revocation for the second offense.
70 Years Ago
What a chilly reception the New Year received when it arrived in the Valley during our first heavy frost of the season. Poor “old man 1950” was practically blown out when strong winds buffeted many surrounding areas, but the severity of the chilly breezes only slightly rustled the barren trees in Lemoore on Sunday. Not only have we had two nights with heavy frost, but also freezing fog, rain, warm sunshine, and balmy days resembling spring-time. As 1950 departed, the rain gauge in the city revealed a total precipitation of .02 on December 26 and .03 on December 31 bringing the season’s total to 1.95. Let’s hope this is a good sign for 1951.
85 Years Ago
Lemoore’s old depot, moved to the Dingley ranch north of the city, was destroyed by fire, Friday night at 10 p.m. The blaze, believed to have been started by faulty wiring, razed the two story house and furnishings, bringing the total damage to $800. There was no insurance.
Taps sounded Friday morning for George Warner Cody, 94 year old Civil War veteran and pioneer resident, who passed away at the home of his son, H.P. Cody, east of Lemoore several miles. Mr. Cody was a cousin of the famous “Buffalo Bill” Cody. Since 1874, Mr. Cody had made his home here, farming in the district before Kings county was divorced from Tulare. In his early manhood, he enlisted in Company H. Eighth Kansas Volunteer Infantry at Fort Leavenworth. He served in several engagements of the war and at the battle of Chickamauga was wounded three times and captured by the southern forces. He was lodged in six prisons, finally being taken to the famous southern prison of Andersville. He made his escape from this prison and reached Flint river, but due to his weakened condition was unable to swim across, and when he went to use one of the bridges was recaptured and marched back to the prison. Later he was transferred to the north in an exchange of prisoners but not until he had been confined for a period of six months.
