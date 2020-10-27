Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
In the movie The Princess Bride, the bad guy says there are only a few absolute truths in this world, and one is to “never get involved in a land war in Southeast Asia.” But that is just what the United States did. Prior to 1963, few Americans had ever heard of Vietnam. By the time America pulled out of the conflict in 1973, that word would burn its imprint on the national conscious. South Vietnam had been under attack by its northern neighbor for years, and even with the help of France, was falling to the Chinese-backed communist regime of North Vietnam. France pulled out, and America, hoping to halt the spread of communism and come to the aid of a dictatorship friendly to our government, sent troops to advise and train South Vietnam troops to fight their own battles. At least that was President Kennedy’s plan, one that his successor, Lyndon Johnson tried to follow. By the time America pulled out, the United States suffered 169,000 casualties - more than 50,000 deaths – in a police action that turned into an undeclared war. South Vietnam would struggle on for another two years before it too would fail and become part of today’s Vietnam.
35 Years Ago
Exciting BMX racing will keep the 19th Avenue Park jumping when the National Bicycle League sponsored California BMX Championship Races are held Sunday. Other activities scheduled this weekend include the Halloween Parade Saturday in downtown Lemoore and the Retail Service Committee’s Ghost Counting contest.
Robert “Bob” Painter confirmed his candidacy Tuesday for the Kings County Superintendent of Schools position currently held by Harold “Hoot” Gibson. Gibson announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection in the June, 1986 primary. Painter, Lemoore Elementary School District superintendent Gene Billingsley, and Simon Lakritz of the Hanford High School District have all announced their candidacy for the top county position.
The first significant moisture of the year hit Lemoore and the valley Monday, dropping .39 of an inch of rain. The rain caused one traffic accident—a truck jackknifed in front of the main gate at Lemoore Naval Air Station, smashing into the vehicle of a LNAS sailor—and kept cotton pickers out of the fields of some local ranches. No major damage was expected to the 1985 cotton crop.
40 Years Ago
Ground breaking ceremonies were held last Thursday at the Lemoore Naval Air Station for the new simulator facility to train pilots to fly the F/A-18 Hornet. Dignitaries at the ceremonies included Congressman Charles “Chip” Pashayan, Pacific Fleet Light Attack commander Rear Adm. Glen Lenox, base commander Capt. James Gleim, and Supervisor Les Brown. The $2.9 million building, when fully completed, will contain approximately $35 million worth of electronic simulation equipment. Two flight simulation devices will be housed in the facility while a nearby smaller structure will contain another simulator.
55 Years Ago
A local musical combo, the “Sullies,” have recorded their first record in Los Angeles. Members of the group are Steve Perry, Bill Bilhou, Steve Potter, and Frank Bento. The song, “The Girl I Left Behind,” will be released on the Auto Arts label.
75 Years Ago
Before a capacity Armistice Day crowd at Hanford Bowl, Lemoore defeated the Bulldogs 21-6. The Tiger victory, the fourth straight for the locals was led by the play of fullback Dick Buck and halfbacks Macie Ferguson and Fred Vieira. Other starters included ends David Ayers and Leonard Ramos, tackles Junior Godinho and John Smith, guards Jack Poe and Gordon Holcomb, center Allen Short and quarterback Dick Dockstader.
90 Years Ago
The school board at the board meeting held Wednesday accepted the tennis courts that have just been completed at the Lemoore Union High School. (The location of these tennis courts would be south of the present cafeteria.)
110 Years Ago
If you have horses or mules for sale or if you want to buy a work horse, driving horse, or a span of good mules, come and see me at my stock corrals on D street opposite Hotel Lucerne. I will pay the highest price for good horses and mules. J.H. Freer
115 Years Ago
Bob Esrey, the prosperous rancher and dairyman, living north of this city, has purchased an E.M.F.30 automobile from Shellabarker & Buckner of Hanford.
Work has commenced last Monday on the new schoolhouse that is to be erected on the Jacobs tract.
