Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Curtis Jue, a 1999 graduate of Lemoore High School, was picked as the national winner in the vegetable production proficiency category late last month at the national FFA convention in Louisville, Ky. He won the state title while still in school. The Lemoore team of Melisa Augusto, Daniel Simas, and Marc Soares was named the top entry in FFA marketing at the convention. Members of the Lemoore FFA agriculture sales team were awarded a Gold emblem in the national event. Team members Ria Williams, Mark Braun, Jenee Jue, and Elizabeth Howard were accompanied by their adviser, Lynn Martindale.
35 Years Ago
Both performances of this weekend’s baroque music festival sold out Monday night, pleasing the Lemoore Cultural Arts Festival officials who organized the concerts. Festival coordinator Rod Atkinson said, “It was not surprising there were people interested in baroque music, but the extent of demand went beyond our expectations.” This weekend’s concert will use the setting of an 18th century London pleasure garden to showcase two renowned composers, George Frideric Handel and Domenico Scarlatti, both of whom were born in 1685.
Although attendance at the Town Hall meeting in September was light, a good dialogue was had between the citizens and their elected officials. One Town Hall participant expressed a desire for increased emphasis on sidewalk repair. Most people may not know that maintenance of the sidewalk in front of their home or business is their responsibility.
Don McGlasson took first place honors in the Oct. 23 Lemoore Municipal Golf Course Seniors Championship. McGlasson shot a 92, adjusted to a 68 with his 24-handicap. John Roll was second, stroking a 91, adjusted to 69 with his 22-stroke handicap.
Island Elementary School student body officers were elected recently. Beth Phelan was chosen as president and will be assisted by Alice Bates, vice president; Dana Bezerra, secretary; Shari Fetterhof, treasurer; and Michelle Ehda, grounds commissioner.
Area residents will have a chance to learn about and view Halley’s Comet during a workshop at College of the Sequoias. Because of the unfavorable positions of the comet to the earth and sun. it will be hard to see with the naked eye. This class will show when and where to observe the comet.
50 Years Ago
Lemoore Volunteer Firemen bringing the annual Christmas tree to Lemoore include Jim Bishop, Loy Wedderburn, Norman Garcia, Ray Breathe, Tom Brewer, Hank Grimshaw, Gene Miguel, Ken Jones, Doug Stebbins, and Manuel Luis.
90 Years Ago
Lemoore Union High School will enter a float in the Kings County Armistice Day celebration, representing the “Unknown Soldier,” scene taken from the pageant presented at the High School last Armistice Day.
Peanut growing will be a highly profitable pursuit when carried on in Kings County in the districts well adapted to it. This is the prediction made by Doc Burns who Tuesday morning brought to The Advance office some of the finest specimens of peanuts ever exhibited in this part of the state. They were grown on his ranch three miles east and half a mile south of Lemoore. Doc Burns is interested in an effort at present being made to establish a peanut butter factory in Hanford or in Lemoore, and with a view to showing what can be produced in the district, specimens were left in the show window of The Advance office. In addition to the excellent flavor of the Kings County products and the popularity of peanuts with the public, the plants have a worthwhile by-product value, the vines being utilized as hay.
110 Years Ago
The fire company was called out Sunday, and found the woodshed at the home of Mrs. S.C. Edgar in flames. The fire was soon extinguished, and no other damage resulted. The origin of the fire is not known.
Hiram Johnson addressed a large audience at Hanford last Monday afternoon and many people from this city went to hear him. Theo. A. Bell will be in Lemoore Nov. 1st and address the people in the opera house at 7:30. Go out and hear him and then on election day cast your ballot according to the dictates of your conscience.
Ross Gearing is now located in the Lovelace building on D street, and is prepared to do general repair work on autos. Mr. Gearing is an experienced man, and thoroughly understands the auto business, and if old “Maud” refuses to go, take her to Mr. Gearing’s garage, and he will put her in racing trim.
