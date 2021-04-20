Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
The Lemoore City Council heard from almost every citizen in the audience when the discussion was held as to whether to lower the minimum age use of the new Rotary Youth Plaza’s skateboard facility. Currently the age is over 14 years. According to City Manager Steve Froberg, that age limit is set by the state law but can be changed by a vote of the council. The only problem is that of liability, one Froberg was not sure of at the Tuesday evening meeting. The general consensus of the audience and the council was to have the facility available to as many people, no matter what age, as possible.
Church parking lot signs add wit and truth – “For members only: Trespassers will be baptized.” “Try our Sundays. They are better than Baskin-Robbins.” “How will you spend eternity – Smoking or Nonsmoking?” “This is a CH_ _CH. What is missing? (UR)” “Forbidden fruit creates many jams.”
30 Years Ago
Lemoore Union High School District board of trustees president Gene Martin, congratulated Bill Black after the latter was introduced as LUHSD superintendent during a press conference here Tuesday morning. Black assumed the position July 1, 1991, replacing Allen Gilkey, who announced his retirement in December effective June 30, 1991.
It is now legal for residents of Lemoore to own a miniature pot-belly pig. Lemoore’s city council passed several amendments to the existing ordinance providing for household pets in residential districts during Tuesday’s regular meeting and one of those contained the language that allows for pot-belly pigs. At council member Barbara Wyckoff’s urging, the definition of “Household Pets” in the ordinance reads as follows: “Animals or birds ordinarily permitted in dwellings and kept only for the company or pleasure provided to the occupants. Household pets shall not include horses, cow, goats, sheep, other equine, bovine, ovine,, or ruminant animals, pigs other than miniature pot-belly pigs, predatory wild animals, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, pigeons, game birds, fowl which normally constitute an agricultural use, poisonous reptiles, and bees. Rodents and rabbits shall not exceed four per property or dwelling. Not more than three in number of any combination of dogs and/or cats of four months of age or older shall be kept per dwelling.
35 Years Ago
The crown jewel of Lemoore’s 19th Avenue Park, a lighted softball field, was officially dedicated early Monday evening in the memory of John Patrick “Johnny” Vieira. Vieira’s father, John, members of the family and friends were on hand for the brief ceremony, which saw the elder Vieira throw out the first ball of the 12-team slo-pitch softball league sponsored by the Lemoore Recreation Department. Johnny Vieira, killed in a 1978 automobile accident, had been active in promoting a softball field for the city.
40 Years Ago
With a forecast of nothing but good weather, the second annual Balloon Festival will take to the air starting Friday afternoon. Sponsored by the Lemoore Christian Community Services and the Chamber of Commerce, festivities will officially commence with 24 balloons lifting off from Island School at 4 p.m. Saturday morning the balloonists will hold a “Bunny and Hound Race” starting at 7 a.m. on C Street. The final balloon flight of the day is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Mary Immaculate Queen School. Balloon sponsors and other participants will be given rides at that time.
The final results of the 1980 Census have been released and the city of Lemoore’s population now stands at 8,832 residents. This figure is a jump of 109 percent over 1970, when the town’s population was 4,219 residents.
90 Years Ago
A scientist’s idea of what the automobile may be, was described in a report received by the California State Automobile Association. Children now growing up will ride in a cigar-shaped projectile, practically silent, luxuriously comfortable and with an engine as small as the present day gear box. One of the features of the 1960 car will be effortless control; all driving operations being engine-assisted. They suggest that cars may ultimately be able to fly and that power will be obtained from electric cables beneath the roads.
Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Howder have moved from Fresno to Lemoore. Mr. Howder having purchased an interest in the high school service station.
Howard Tharp, street superintendent for the city of Lemoore, has been repainting the parking lines on all the paved streets downtown this week.
