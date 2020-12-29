Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Passing Into History – The Continental Granary’s storage facility, built right after WWII, fell on Aug. 22, 2000 at 2 p.m. leaving a void in the city’s landscape. It took over 45 minutes of pulling and pushing with several tractors and a backhoe to bring down the venerable building.
Walt Kendall presented a time capsule placed in the Lemoore High School’s original building by the class of 1924 to the audience assembled on the school’s front lawn on Aug. 12, 2000 to celebrate the school’s centennial. It took Rick Machado and Kendall about 20 minutes to get the metal box open,
30 Years Ago
Allen Gilkey, superintendent of Lemoore Union High School District, announced to the board of trustees during last Thursday’s meeting that he was retiring, effective June 30, 1991. Gilkey, a native of Springfield, Mo. and a graduate of Avenal High School, has been LUHSD superintendent since 1980. He also spent 10 years as assistant superintendent and retires with 33 years in public education.
Old man winter grabbed Lemoore and Kings County by the throat four days before Christmas as winter arrived. Below-freezing temperatures resulted in frozen pipes that burst, sending water over lawns, trees, bushes, and fences. The water quickly turned to ice.
Residents of Kings County wishing to house more than three cats or dogs on their property will now be required to have a non-commercial license. That is the result of a decision by the Kings County Board of Supervisors during last week’s regular meeting. The ruling is apparently the result of complaints by Kings County residents that people were housing more cats and/or dogs on their property than they were equipped to properly care for. An Oct. 30 public hearing addressed this issue.
70 Years Ago
The Kings County Club of Los Angeles held its 185th regular monthly luncheon and meeting in its 15th year last Thursday afternoon in the Cypress Room of Clifton’s Cafeteria in the southern California city. Inez Barrett, well known former Lemoorean and one of the originators of the club gave her own special season’s greetings to the group.
Four emphatic Don’ts for householders concerning utilities in the event of an air raid have been determined by Maj. Gen. Walter M. Robertson, State Director of Civic Defense. Don’t shut off your gas service! Don’t shut off your electricity! Don’t shut off your water service! Don’t draw quantities of water into bathtubs or other containers! Irons, toasters, stoves, and other appliances in the event of an alert, should be shut off.
80 Years Ago
A bill was introduced proposing the drafting of aliens for non-military activity. The bill proposed that impartial draft boards would be set up, aliens would register and quotas would be called up from the counties in the same proportions as in the citizen drafts. The men would be used for public defense work such as building and maintaining strategic military roads and highways. They would receive the same rate of pay, eat the same food, and be similarly sheltered along with medical care and other privileges.
Total rainfall for that year (1940) in Lemoore was 4.02 inches. That amount was triple the rain from the year before.
85 Years Ago
Plans and specification for a new $15,000 golf course were completed this week and forwarded to WPA headquarters as the first phase in developing an 80-acre community recreation park, according to Dr. W.P. Byron, president of the Lemoore Golf club and chairman of the committee in charge of plans for the coarse. The new project will be located on what is known as the old race track one-half mile south of the city limits. The property purchased by the golf club from Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Fox has been donated to the city for the community park.
120 Years Ago
Baled grain hay is selling for 75 cents per bale at the present time.
While driving home from Lemoore on Sunday evening, Charles S. Huggins and family had what might have been a serious accident. When they reached the railroad it was so dark they could not see, and so got off the road and the horse became frightened and ran upon the side of the embankment of the railroad, upsetting the buggy. There was no damage done and nobody seriously hurt, although Mr. Huggins is carrying a black eye.
The Bank of Lemoore is putting on “city airs.” W.F. Holser is kalsomining the interior, after which he will brighten the outside appearance of the Bank with new lettering.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!