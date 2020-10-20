Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
In their lifetimes, one out of every eight women will be struck with breast cancer. Most will discover the cancer themselves during monthly self-examination of their breasts. And, if detected in its first stage, the patient has a 90 percent chance of survival without a mastectomy. October is National Cancer Awareness Month and Oct. 20 is the day set aside to educate the public about breast cancer. Using this year’s theme, “Think Pink, Wear Pink,” the American Cancer Society will remind people of the impact breast cancer has on society and engage the public’s interest to help those who deal with the disease and to help in finding a cure.
The Lemoore High School Hall of Fame selection committee picked 10 graduates for the annual induction ceremony set for Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium on C Street. This year’s crop of inductees includes Tim Buckley, Arthur “Pinky” Gonzales, Manuel Luis, Tony Oliveira, Clifton Spenser “Bus” Phipps, Joe Neves, Joyce Silva White, Harry W. “Butch” Starrett, Glen Teter, and long-time area educators Granville Deane Villa and Frances Villa.
30 Years Ago
Lemoore High School’s Shari Fetterhoff, a senior, was crowned the 1990 LHS Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday night’s game with Golden West. Fetterhoff’s selection was the climax of an eventful day, which featured a homecoming parade down Fox and D streets earlier in the day. Many clubs and organizations from the high school participated in the colorful parade.
Dr. George Dee Guerney of Lemoore passed away on Wednesday, October 10, in a Hanford hospital at the age of 81. A past president and secretary of the Kings Medical Society, he was a former chief of staff at both Sacred Heart and Hanford Community hospitals. He was a member of the governing board of Hanford Community Medical Center for 22 years and was one of the founding fathers of the present facility. In addition, he also served as medical director for three convalescent hospitals. Dr. Guernsey was a long time member and past president of the Lemoore Kiwanis Club.
70 Years Ago
At the start of this year’s cotton harvest, cotton pickers had an $18,915,000 payroll to shoot at. That is what growers figured they would have to pay to harvest the hand picked portion of this valley’s estimated 855,000 bale crop. This payroll figure, the valley’s largest, is arrived at by multiplying $40.50. the picking cost, by the 467,049 bales, that were to be hand picked. The balance, or 387,951 bales, is what was figured to be machine picked. At $3 per hundred pounds picking rate, the bale cost is $40.50 since it takes 1350 pounds of seed cotton to make one bale of lint cotton.
90 Years Ago
Visitors came from all the surrounding country to take to take part in Lemoore’s Community Fair. The big event was a kaleidoscopic insight into district wealth, agriculture, horticultural, livestock, poultry and educational displays from Lemoore, Island, Stratford, Armona, Grangeville, Hardwick and Paddock schools, development of the world’s richest oil field strikingly shown and amusements provided for different tastes in variety. Had the weatherman been expressly ordered to supply a perfect setting for the Fair, he could have furnished nothing to surpass Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Everybody and everything seemed to have joined force to do their “bit” in making the Fair a glorious success.
115 Years Ago
J.W. Belknap, the proprietor of the Bank Exchange, is having plans drawn for the erection of a two-story brick building on the corner of D and Heinlen streets, which will be one of the finest buildings in Lemoore when completed. We are informed that this building will be 75 X 50 feet and will be occupied by the Bank Exchange Saloon and the Model Store, and the upper floor will be cut up into office rooms. The Schwartz building, the Belknap building and the Thompsen building, all in sight, show that Lemoore is going ahead, and that men of capital are not afraid of the future prosperity of our city.
120 Years Ago
The shortage of water on the West Side is causing the sheep men no end of trouble, they being compelled to drive their flocks over and past the best grazing land in order to have access to water.
P. Carrasco has moved his barber shop to a new location in the store building of Stepp & Dockstader. The building vacated by Mr. Carrasco will shortly be occupied by Dr. McCubbins as an office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!