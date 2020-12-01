Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
“Alzheimer’s disease has become the most dreaded disease of our time, with good reason. It already ravages at least 4 million minds in America and experts predict that by the year 2030, 14 million Baby Boomers could have it. That’s more than the current population of Massachusetts and New Jersey combined. And for each Alzheimer’s patient, at least one full-time caregiver will have his or her entire life consumed with the heartbreaking job of caring for a loved one whose mind and personality have been stolen,” “Taken from ‘Programs of the American Health Assistance Foundation newsletter.’ “
Mayor Ed Martin was sworn into office during the Lemoore Council Meeting on Nov. 21 by City Clerk Helen Murray. Lynda Lahodny and Tom Purvis were also sworn in for their four-year terms. Martin and Lahodny were reappointed to their positions. Purvis replaces long-time member John Luis who did not file for reelection.
25 Years Ago
The new Holiday Inn Express opened its doors Monday, Nov. 20, after a summer of construction at the D and Bush Street site. The new hotel features 61 deluxe guest rooms and suites, a free continental breakfast for guests, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, guest laundry facility, rooms with whirlpool tubs, remote 25-inch color television with AM-FM clock radios, electric key cards for added guest safety, free in-room coffee makers, and much more.
Two Lemoore residents and one Coalinga student have been named recipients of this year’s President’s Scholars awards at West Hills College. They are Melinda Wlaschin and Elizabeth Garner, both18, of Lemoore and Andrew Adams, 19, of Coalinga. Each will receive free tuition ($150 per semester) pus other incentives such as priority registration, one-on-one assistance, special counseling and advising services.
30 Years Ago
Lemoore and Kings County lost one of its outstanding citizens with the passing of Charles W. Jennings on Nov. 15. He served as an assistant district attorney for Kings County until 1952 when he went into private law practice in Lemoore. Jennings served as city attorney of Lemoore from 1953 to 1976 when he was appointed Superior Court judge in 1983. In 1977 Jennings was honored as Citizen of the Year.
40 Years Ago
William “Bill” Young has been named the new chief of the Lemoore Police Department. He will report to work on Dec. 1 replacing Doug Dondanville who resigned because of “family problems.” The 11-year veteran of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department was chosen from among 30 applicants for the job.
The Lemoore Junior Woman’s Club inducted six members into the club last week. They were Kathy Martin, Barbara Rud, Sandy Bledsoe, Kelly Hopkins, Sherry Gates, and Bobbie Lane.
45 Years Ago
It was with nostalgia many residents gathered to watch the destruction of the venerable old Veteran’s Memorial Building on D Street Tuesday, and it was only a matter of several hours before the whole front section was on the ground and being carted away—including two trees in front of the building that have to make way for new sidewalks.
95 Years Ago
A pie eater wrote some time ago a pertinent epistle to a New York daily magazine inquiring where the real old fashioned, genuine pumpkin pie can be found. He referred to the many people who look back longingly at the pies of ye olden days, all gloriously brown, with a crust crisp and tender so it would melt in your mouth. This is a complaint that will be echoed by thousands, not to say millions of people. These are degenerate days. The typical pumpkin pie of these times is a squashy sort of concoction, in which the due proportion of creamy milk is lacking, and which consequently has a watery and vegetable sort of a taste. Moreover, the crust is the greatest crime. Rammed through some large oven without that personal affection that mother used to give to every one of her noble creations, it is a soggy bit of uncooked dough, sickening to taste, and afflicting to the memory of any person who ever lived in the country and was familiar with the culinary triumphs of twenty-five years ago. It is a machine product that lacks even that careful oversight which wholesome product is supposed to give. Our friend the pie hound will have to look some distance before he finds the old fashioned pie.
110 Years Ago
Devils Den has a school! It was started Oct. 31 in a tent so as to not waste any more time. Lumber is now on the road for the schoolhouse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!