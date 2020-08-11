Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Lemoore Naval Airbase’s Search and Rescue (SAR) unit received a call at 9 a.m. from Yosemite National Park requesting assistance in rescuing three men marooned while climbing Half Dome. The rescue unit left for Yosemite at 9:45 a.m. According to Yosemite Rangers, a group of Korean tourists were ascending Half Dome when one fell suffering a compound fracture of the right leg. His partners could not continue the climb and would also need to be rescued. The group was marooned approximately halfway up the face of the rock. As requested by park officials, the park helicopter was used in the rescue of the injured victim. After rescuing the injured party, Angel 6 was sent up and hovered 10 feet from the face of Half Dome. The SAR team then lowered HM 2 Turkenkopf to the two remaining tourists’ position. Turkenkopf attached himself to each victim individually before each victim was hoisted back into the hovering helicopter. After recovering the two Koreans, Angel 6 recovered two park rangers from the rock via the same technique. A third park ranger was recovered from the top of Half Dome.
25 Years Ago
Members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Posse came to Lemoore Tuesday with arrest warrants for some of the city’s most recognizable business and community leaders. Charges against Lemoore’s finest ranged from being too nice to strangers to using city equipment to calculate personal tax information. Each of the arrests went smoothly, and many may result in an effort to raise bail Aug. 16 during the American Cancer Society’s second Jail-A-Thon in Lemoore. The four uniformed posse members, with American Cancer Society staffer Lee Ann Everette, marched through town serving warrants on local bank officials, city employees, business leaders, and yes, even on Lemoore’s chief of police. Chief Bob Carden came back from vacation to be cuffed in front of the Lemoore Police Department. The charge: Being to nice to strangers. Bail will be set Wednesday by one of two Jail-A-Thon judges; Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves of Stratford, or J. Richard Neill of Hanford. Neves himself was arrested and cuffed at last Thursday’s Lemoore Chamber of Commerce meeting. By the end of the luncheon, he was wrapped nearly head to toe in police crime scene tape.
30 Years Ago
Summer heat makes it tough for field workers but promotes growth of cotton plants. Pictured is a local crop duster doing his job in reportedly 110 degree heat.
On June 27, 1990, the head of the science department at Lemoore High School and his daughter, left Port Angeles, Washington, on a bicycle to ride Highway 1 from the edge of Canada down through the United States to Tiajuana, Mexico. Jack Bow and his 19-year-old daughter, Loana, brought along their bikes, camera, and a rainfly with clothesline to sleep under for the 1700 mile trip. The trip, according to a map is supposed to take 52 days to complete but the two cyclists accomplished the excursion in 25 days with an average of 70 miles per day.
Lemoore High School 1990-91 cheerleaders came together last week to promote school spirt for the coming school term. Members are Michael Depuy, Tabrin Ann Downey, Arlyn Madriaga, Michelle Miller, Shelly Abella, and Gigi Perez.
100 Years Ago
The Bank of Lemoore is having one of the latest burglar alarm systems installed in its safe deposit vaults. The system is known as the Milstein Electrical Burglar Alarm System. The vault is to be completely lined with an electrical lining so that the vault cannot be entered from the sides, ends, top or bottom without setting off the alarm.
Los Angeles, Calif., Aug. 9 - Deputy sheriffs, assigned to serve papers on Charles (Charlie) Chaplin, film comedian, sued for divorce by his wife, Mildred Harris Chaplin, have not been able to locate him, they reported in the superior court here today.
Bulletin – Moscow, Aug. 7. - (By Wireless via Paris, 1:30p.m.) – Bolshevik troops, resuming their drive against Lemberg, have reached the line of the Strypa river, about sixty miles from that city, it was announced today.
Villa’s Forces Prepare to Surrender – San Pedro, Coahuila, Aug. 6. - The vanguard of the Villista force arrived today to surrender in accordance with the terms of the agreement entered into by their chief, Francisco (Pancho) Villa, and the federal government.
Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug 10 – Charlie Chaplin said today he came here to escape newspapermen and the notoriety of the divorce suit on which he would not comment.
The agitation for a 2-cent coin long ago ceased to be pertinent. Why not abolish the nickel and the dime?
