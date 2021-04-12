Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Classroom doors were locked, police and K-9 units marched through the halls, students moved in groups quietly and quickly from class to class – there were no tardies on this day. It was April 4, the day after an ex-student had been arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats. According to Lemoore High School Principal Mike Cawley, even though he felt the threat was just that, a threat, not intended to be carried out, it was necessary to be prepared and “the beefed-up security was there to reassure students and faculty.” The security was the result of an alleged threat by a past LHS student against several teachers which was slated to be carried out Friday, April 20.
Golfers braved wind, thunderstorms, and the mud to take part in the Ninth Annual Chamber Classic last Saturday at the Lemoore Golf Course. The four-man scramble ended with the team of Jeff Verdagal, Roger Stockton, Brad Dainkerken, and Kevin King coming in first followed by team seven of Fil Simas, Joe Correia, Joe Perira, and Mark Vicar, and third place number six team of Jim Grantham, Al Kerr, Jeff Harris, and Frank Corteze.
25 Years Ago
A capacity crowd packed the Stratford School cafeteria Friday for the 73rd Annual Spring Festival. Family and friends of the students were treated to 11 musical and dance routines in addition to the pageantry surrounding the naming of this year’s queen and her court. “The kids and teachers have worked very hard to produce the program today,” Principal Tom Hewitt said. The Spring Festival was the school’s last event prior to this week’s Easter vacation and served to propel the students into spring.
The City Park in the downtown district served as the setting for Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the City of Lemoore. Saturday’s run for the chocolate and plastic eggs was the ninth such event in Lemoore. A number of other community Easter Egg hunts took place in Hanford.
30 Years Ago
Congressman Calvin Dooley, D-Visalia, has expressed his “strong support” for a proposed community center at Lemoore Naval Air Station. Dooley said, “The president (Bush) has requested a $1.07 million appropriation for the construction of a sorely-needed community center for use by personnel and dependents at the Lemoore base.” Dooley added, “Since the Lemoore base was built in 1960, there have been very few, if any, housing upgrades to improve the quality of life for the servicemen, women, and their families who live on the base.” Among the many benefits that the community center would provide is a gathering place for the 1,590 families that live on the base. Currently, base community groups and other organizations meet in the base chapel, which isn’t convenient for their purposes.
50 Years Ago
Here are a few of the things which happened after The Lemoore Advance published last Thursday. A front page feature told of alligators on Kings River and Tulare Lake near Stratford. It was a traditional April 1 story but half true and half false. There are alligators in Stratford waterlands but, so far, no known cases of anyone being bitten. Most of the rest of the story, as disclosed at the end of the article, was fictional. Beginning last Thursday, Supervisor Gene Yenger had to take his house phone off the hook as it rang so continuously for some time Saturday afternoon. Two sailors from NAS Lemoore came over with their guns and asked for advice as to the best location of the fearful reptiles. Game wardens in Kings and Tulare counties tell us that it is now illegal under a law of Congress to shoot alligators in the entire U.S. They claim, however, it might be legal to kill cayman – which closely resembles the alligators seen in Stratford, which actually may be caymans. How one is supposed to tell a cayman from an alligator simply adds more confusion to our federal laws.
90 Years Ago
The Board of Supervisors Monday granted the petition for the formation of the Empire West Side Irrigation District and ordered the matter submitted to the state engineer for a report. If the report of the engineer be favorable, the district will be formed immediately. The engineer has 90 days in which to prepare his report. The district will comprise of 7,100 acres of land on the west side of the Lower Kings River, south and west of Stratford, formerly the old Empire Ranch. Clark Clement represented the petitioners before the supervisors.
