Looking back in Lemoore

25 Years Ago
The San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District governing board approved the immediate implementation of a comprehensive agricultural outreach program during the governing board meeting held on March 21 in Fresno. The action drew the immediate ire of Farm Bureaus throughout the valley. Even though air quality in the basin has been classified as “serious” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for r less (PM-10) since 1993, until now, no control measures have been adopted by the District to reduce PM-10 emissions from agricultural operations. Activities, such as planting, tilling, crop harvesting, leveling land, and raising livestock, contribute to the Valley’s PM-10 problem and have not been addressed as sources of pollution. The goal of this outreach program is to develop effective, practical, cost-efficient control strategies to reduce pollution, specifically PM-10.
This is the 20th year Kings County Special Olympics has had a track and field event. Track and field is the largest Special Olympics event in the county and one of the best organized in the state. A behind the scene committee of Kings County volunteers, with the assistance from the Kings County Superintendent of Schools Office, provides a year-round athletic training and competition program that is available to the handicapped from ages 8 to 108.
80 Years Ago
Every parent now has a special opportunity to look beyond John’s and Mary’s report card in to the actual classrooms where one of the most important jobs in the world is going on – the education of American youth. Public Schools Week, from April 28 to May 3 is the annual open house period when California school doors swing wide to welcome grown-ups and to give them an inside view of modern school plants, of the daily curriculum of new methods in training and classroom procedure. A visit of inspection to see education in action is certain to prove a valuable education itself.
90 Years Ago
The county district schools will hold their annual harmonica and glee club concert Friday night.
Permission has been granted by the railroad commission to Martin Kleinfield to sell to Foss Field, an auto stage line operated between Hanford and Keck Corners for a nominal sum.
110 Years Ago
Lemoore Camp W.O.W. and Mulberry Circle held memorial services Sunday at the Lemoore and Grangeville cemeteries and decorated the graves of deceased members.
L. Marvin will open his airdome theatre in a few days on Heinlen street.
A large crowd of Lemooreites went to Laton Monday to enjoy the May Day picnic at the place. Thousands of people were present, and the day was an ideal one for pleasure seekers.
The foxtail is being harvested in the park this week, and now lovers can sit on the benches without picking foxtails out of their stockings.
