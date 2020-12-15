Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
A pair of radiant reindeer and a shining sleigh made a Bush Street home’s yard bright and merry for Christmas. But this home is only one of many holiday-decorated homes in the Lemoore area. As worrisome power supplies remained in the news, homeowners are asked to display their creations after 7 p.m.
Both the Sarah Mooney Memorial Museum Board and the Lemoore City Council have agreed to support moving the historic Meyer Ranch House, built in 1898, to the vacant lot west of the current museum to become home to the second Kings County Transitional House – this one dedicated to young women.
30 Years Ago
M.I.Q. Parent’s Club recently received their shipment of See’s Candies which was used for fundraising for the club. The shipment is now being distributed to those who ordered. They also have ordered gobs extra and are selling them now for the same price as in the stores, $8 per pound.
The purchase of Citizens National Bank of Lemoore-Hanford by Visalia-based Mineral King National Bank was recently approved by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Comptroller of the Currency. The selling price was $3.5 million. The change of command takes effect Dec. 28.
40 Years Ago
A fire in the Nite Kap apartments caused an estimated $250,000 worth of damage last week. The fire completely destroyed the condemned apartment units on the second floor of the building. Along with the Nite Kap Bar, the House of Dill dress shop, Transamerica Financial Services, and the Hair Studio received extensive smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire was a burning mattress that could have possibly been ignited by a transient’s cigarette. Assistant fire chief with LVFD, Norman Garcia, stated that it took volunteers 90 minutes to control the blaze. The building on D Street would have to be demolished since any rebuilding could not meet fire codes.
55 Years Ago
John Vieira Jr., a local insurance tycoon, won a German “Instant-snapum” camera in a nationwide advertising contest. The camera included such features as loading a film for 16 pictures. Vieira stated, “I like my award camera because it works so fast.”
80 Years Ago
During the second Annual Christmas Open House, the Lemoore Advance won first prize in the window decorating contest. Second place was H.A. McDonald’s. Other winners and honorable mentions included, John DeMello, Lowe’s Electric Shop, Turners, R.P. Long, Spear Brothers, Burke & Stevens, Leoni’s, Lloyd’s Coats, Lemoore Bakery, Lemoore Hardware, C.G. Folletts, Tubby’s Barber Shop, and Sprouse & Reitz among others.
90 Years Ago
Twenty-three children are taking milk regularly at 10:15 each morning at the Stratford Grammar School. The school started this in October and since then almost every child has gained in weight. One little girl has gained four pounds, and it is hoped to have all the underweight children up to normal weight soon.
Mr. C. Menlo Thomas was the winner of the first prize in the pigeon flight contest conducted by Scally’s Department Store last Saturday. The time taken for the first pigeon to reach the home loft in Fresno was 48 minutes. The second prize went to Mrs. D.A. Homer whose pigeon made the trip in 54 minutes,
95 Years Ago
A Lemoore-owned automobile that is attracting much attention at the First Annual Industrial Exhibition in Hanford this week is a Willys-Knight Six coupe-sedan with a Knight motor of the same type and number of cylinders used in the Daimler-Knight of King George V of England.
Scally’s Dept. Store – Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, 9c; Del Monte Catsup, Full Pint Bottle, 22c; Silver Branty Tiny Sugar Peas, Per Can, 18c; Ladies Felt Slippers, 98c to $1.50; Boys’ Wagons, $1.85 to $10.00; Lumberjack Sweaters, $6.25 to $9.00.
110 Years Ago
Miss Ada Holser, well known in this city, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Holser, formerly of Lemoore, is one of the passengers on the steamship Portland that was wrecked in the mouth of the Kattalla River and the passengers stranded on the Kattalla Island. Miss Holser was on her way to Alaska to become the bride of Thomas Odale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Odale of this city. It is feared that if the passengers and crew of the Portland are not taken off soon, they will undergo great hardships owing to the failure of the food supply on the island.
