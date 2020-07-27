Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Officials of agri-business giant J.G. Boswell announced Friday they decided to pull the plug on their controversial effort to win approval for four mega-dairy sites between Hanford and Corcoran. The written request reached the county on Monday.
Like the Marines, Lemoore only wants the best. Unlike the Marines, the city wants trees, not people. The city will replace trees now being removed because the root systems have damaged the downtown sidewalks. As anyone who traverses the area will testify, it can be tricky going in certain places. Many times The Advance reporters have raced from their building to cover an important news event only to end up flat on their fannies having been tripped up by a sidewalk corrupted by some of the local trees. These same reporters, some with blood-bathed little toes, believe they have heard giggling from the branches of the tree that tripped them. Of course, reporters have a habit of hearing things, especially when they don’t get to their assignments – a devious tree that trips and then laughs is a great excuse, one that Jim Marvin, editor, readily believes.
25 Years Ago
A Hanford man suffered moderate injuries when he swerved his semi truck to avoid hitting a dog and crashed into the Kings River in rural Lemoore. California Highway Patrol officer Alan Brassart said the driver, Carlos Carvello, was westbound on Grangeville Boulevard, west of 21st Avenue, when a pair of dogs darted across the road. Carvello reportedly swerved, bounced off the north guard rail of the river crossing, hit the south guardrail, and flipped the semi into the river below. Brassart said the driver of another semi witnessed the dog incident and the crash, swam out into the river, and helped the injured Carvello to the top of the partially submerged truck cab. He was later taken to shore by authorities. Grangeville Boulevard was closed to through traffic for about an hour following the 10:20 a.m. crash.
85 Years Ago
Backed by an allocation of $20,000,000 from the federal work-relief funds, the great Central Valley Water project will be started by early Fall. The CVW allotment was included in the $61,900,000 appropriation for western reclamation projects, approved by the Federal Works Allotment Board, and now awaiting the signature of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Estimates of the first year’s expenditures, under federal jurisdiction, are as follows: One million for the giant dam at Friant; $500,000 for the Madera irrigation canal; $6,146,000 for the Friant-Kern irrigation canal; $1,931,000 for the San Joaquin pumping system; $5,162,400 for the Kennett Dam and vicinity; $500,000 for the Contra Costa conduit and $4,500,000 for the Antioch steam plant and transmission lines.
California’s 45 miles per hour speed limit law was suspended Saturday by a bill signed by Gov. Frank F. Merriam, removing the flat speed limit as long as drivers can prove their rate of travel does not endanger life or property. The burden of proof regarding safe operation of a car remains, however, on the driver in all cases.
Justesen’s market – Maxwell House Coffee – 1 lb, 27c, 2 lb, 52c; Pure Cane Sugar, 10 lbs. 50c; Pink Salmon, can 10c; Oregon Cheddar Cheese, lb. 19c; Beef Pot Roast, lb. 13c; Corn, fresh, 5 for 10c.
100 Years Ago
The postoffice department now has before it a proposal to carry parcel post from New York to San Francisco by “blimp,” it was announced today. A representative of a New York firm, who claims to have a type of “blimp” capable of carrying 15 tons and able to travel faster than trains, is sponsor for the proposal.
Aboard U.S.S. Frederick (Via Wireless.) The complement of American naval athletes who will compete in the Olympic games entertained their final period of training today at sea. The best of weather greeted their efforts and the athletes set into their program vigorously. Seasickness was negligible. Only one man was reported on the sick list. The Princess Matoika with the American team aboard signaled the Frederick she was following at 145 miles
125 Years Ago
On Monday the horse attached to the Heinlen delivery wagon, which was tied in front of the Heinlen market backed up, broke the bridle and ran at full speed through town.
A Missouri exchange says that apples may be kept two years by wrapping them in newspapers in such a manner as to exclude the air. The newspaper must, however, be one on which the subscription is paid in full or the dampness resulting from the “due” will cause the fruit to spoil.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!