Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Reacting to the Westlands Irrigation District’s attempt, on Aug. 4, to appropriate water from the San Joaquin River, Friant Water Users Authority (FWUA) General Manager Richard M. Moss said, “This scheme by Westlands isn’t some small water war with hard-to-understand issues. It is nothing short of a direct, Pearl Harbor-type of attack intended to cripple agriculture along the San Joaquin Valley’s East Side.” Westlands, which contracts with westside Kings County farmers and NASL, has filed an application to take water from the San Joaquin, which is one of the primary water sources for the Friant Water Users Authority and Friant Division irrigation and water districts. Friant contracts with 15,000 Eastside growers. Westlands is facing severe water shortages due to CalFed’s appropriation of 800,000 acre feet of water per year to help restore the Delta area.
25 Years Ago
Adult entertainment and its acceptability in town will come to a public debate of sorts later this month based on action taken Monday by the Lemoore Planning Commission. The commission has scheduled, on Aug. 28, a public meeting to receive input from the community as to what direction it should take in considering local laws governing the sale and rental of adult videos and magazines, and the regulation of nude and semi-nude dancing in local bars and clubs.
Question: What goes 30-10 and spends a week in Los Angeles with the national Champion UCLA Bruins and their head coach Jim Harrick? Answer: The Lemoore High School varsity boys’ basketball team. New head coach Jeff Cardoza has wasted little time in getting his new crop of players acclaimed (accustomed) to bigtime basketball. Cardoza was named the new head coach in March after Jim Gordon announced his retirement. Cardoza and 10 prospective varsity players attended the UCLA Team Camp from July 27-30. The players were treated to an appearance from former UCLA coaching legend John Wooden. The 85-year-old coach gave the youngsters an inspirational pep talk.
65 Years Ago
Chief of Police Bryan Short of Lemoore had the thrill of a lifetime Friday when he pulled out of Huntington Lake, a German Brown trout that measured 29 ½ inches long and weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
70 Years Ago
Within the next few weeks we should be pretty well able to determine whether the American people can meet the current crisis with the poise of adults or will conduct themselves like children. Thus far, too many individuals have acted like irresponsible youngsters. They’ve bought far beyond their responsible youngsters. They’ve bought far beyond their reasonable needs. Of course, they want to get theirs “before the hoarders get everything.” In the meantime prices are rising, pushed up by the senseless buying spree.Yet, we have a terrific surplus of food in this country and our factories are turning out goods in record quantities, Scare buying then, is the height of stupidity as well as selfishness. If the money poured into unnecessary purchases were put in the bank instead, it would help prevent a rise in prices and thus maintain the purchasing power of the dollars. It’s up to us. We can either have higher prices and then control and then rationing, or we can keep things on fairly even keel by keeping our heads. Which shall it be?
How to Treat Your Telephone – A twisted cord can lead to trouble. Although the wires are especially designed for flexibility, too many twists and kinks may eventually break them. A good idea to get the curls out is by letting the receiver dangle and unwind itself.
100 Years Ago
New York, Aug. 10. – A new record for automobile travel between San Francisco and New York was set today when a car sent out by its manufacturers to set a record arrived here at 5:44a.m. The car had covered the distance of 3,347 miles in an elapsed time of four days, 14 hours and 43 minutes.
La Porte, Ind. - “If a bolt of lightning should strike this tent tonight, how many would be ready for it?” Rev. John Timber, an evangelist, asked a congregation of Free Methodists crowding a tent at Springville, six miles north of here, last night. A storm was threatening. As the people were leaving lightning struck the tent, killing two ministers on the platform and injuring another. Several other persons were knocked down but only slightly injured. The dead are the Rev. Henry Lenz, Belvidere, Ill., and the Rev, L.S. Huston, field agent of the Evensville Seminary, Evensville, Wis. Timber, who lives in Jackson, Mich., was seriously injured.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!