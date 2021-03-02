Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Downtown Beautification Project – After two months of torn-up streets, sidewalks, and curbs, the $200,000 plus project will soon be concrete. This week, the colored concrete was being poured along D Street,
Rep. Calvin Dooley, D-20 Hanford, feels the current disagreement between the Friant Water Users District and Westlands Water District would end, with both parties uniting to help solve area water issues. “Right now, I am conducting some intervention between the two districts,” Dooley said. Dooley did not specify as to what that intervention was.
Two trees near the corner of Heinlen and C streets are almost successful, turning the early Tuesday morning’s gray sky to red, as they announce the arrival of the spring season. With rain and sunlight the order for the week, more trees and plants should be entering the race towards the spring equinox.
50 Years Ago
The Grand Prize Winner of the fifth annual Stratford Science Fair held last week and judged by Lemoore High School Science Dept., was Rachel Howe, who demonstrated her nuclear reactor to Jimmy Sarratt. There were 65 entries in the event and other winners included Deborah Costa, The Living Cell, 8th grade; Allen Hagen, Earthquakes, 7th grade; and Carol Alconcher, The Lungs, 6th grade.
From The Tiger’s Voice – Movie Review – “Outasite.” Yes, this is “Woodstock,” one of the most controversial films on the movie scene today. This film is about the “phenomenon” that occurred on Max Yasgur’s farm. As John Sebastian claimed, “It was a city,” a city full of young, happy youths. They slid in the mud, talked, and listened to the greatest performers of rock today. Joan Baez, Joe Cocker, Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, Richie Haven, John Sebastian, “Santana,” “the Who,” “Ten Years After,” Arlo Guthrie, “Sly and the Family Stone,” and Jimi Hendrix sang and played some of the greatest hits including “Little Help From My Friends,” “Freedom,” “Coming in to Los Angeles,” the overture from “Tommie,” “I Wanna Take You Higher,” and probably the greatest song ever composed, “Purple Haze.” Anyone able to attend should do so. Members of the older generation should see it also—while new vistas may be discovered. This film has been rated R. No one under 17 will be admitted unless accompanied by an adult.
55 Years Ago
Kings County’s newest and most beautiful dinner house, “The Gaslight Room” is now open. The Gaslight dining room is decorated in the 1907-style with deep red carpet and furniture of the era. Charles Nasco has secured Ray Pincher, associated with leading restaurants in the state for more than 20 years, as chef.
60 Years Ago
The 1959 Census of Agriculture counted 1,509 farms in Kings County, according to the Bureau of Census.
70 Years Ago
The Esrey family recently marked the termination of nearly half a century of ranching on the Island district when Harold Esrey leased the family home to the Childress family of the Riverdale district. Esrey has moved to Lemoore to make his home with his brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. James T. Robertson.
Byron Martin is the new mail carrier on Rt. 1 which covers territory south of Lemoore and contains the Mussel Slough, Empire and Jacob districts.
85 Years Ago
Steve Ross, who has been closely allied with local tennis activities for several years, was chosen president of the Lemoore Tennis Club at an organization meeting held last week at the City Hall. Serving with Ross are Lloyd Rhoads, first vice president; Irene Peterson, second vice president; and Ruth Fried, secretary-treasurer. Dr. W.B. Cobb, veteran tennis player and Bruce Russell, who played high school tennis last year, were elected to serve with the officers on a governing board. Membership in the new club is expected to reach 30 by the next meeting, which will be held at the City Hall on March 3.
115 Years Ago
A representative of the Pennsylvania Fire Insurance Company was in Lemoore this week and is looking over the Odd Fellows’ building, where the fire occurred. He complimented the Lemoore Fire Company for the splendid work done in saving what they did of the building. He remarked that the work done by the fire boys was as good as any he had seen, even in the larger cities.
