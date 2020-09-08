Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Introduced to Europe by explorers returning from the New World, Europeans called them “love apples” and considered them powerful aphrodisiacs! Today we know the fruit as tomatoes and value them as a source of vitamins, including A and C. And where would pizza sauce, Italian food or salsa be without this red harvest? According to Kings County Deputy Commissioner of Seals and Agriculture Ruben Arroyo, there are 1,218 acres of fresh tomatoes with a yield of 18.57 tons per acre and 8,217 acres of process tomatoes with a yield of 35.15 tons per acre in the county for a total of over $20 million in farm income.
West Hills College women’s soccer team kicked off their first season with a victory over San Joaquin Delta College of Stockton. The 2-1 victory came from goals made by Kayla Lawrence, Hanford, from Maria Jurado’s, Coalinga, set up, and Mackenzie Oliveira, Lemoore HS, who scored thanks to a pass from Susie Ordonez, Woodlake Union HS.
25 Years Ago
President Clinton landed here in the Valley Tuesday for a well-received stop at Abraham Lincoln Middle School. During his Selma visit, he spoke to a gathering of some 20,000 school children and adults about the importance of education. An estimated 2,000 Kings County students, over 500 of them from Lemoore, made the 30-mile trek to Selma to hear the presidential address. Some went simply to avoid a day of classes. Others saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
A pesticide normally reserved for alfalfa hay may help save the local cotton crop under an emergency ruling issued in August by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. California farmers have been given the OK to spray Furadan on their aphid-infested crops. This year’s high rainfall totals, combined with unseasonably cool weather and late plantings, has spawned a huge aphid problem in Kings County and throughout the state’s cotton belt.
35 Years Ago
Dale Messer continues to dominate The Lemoore Advance “Best Athlete” poll which began last week. Messer has received just under 50 percent of all the ballots cast and enjoys a wide margin over other ex-LHS athletes such as Bus Phipps, Harold Red, Larry Jones, and a surprising “dark Horse” Howard Pratt. An indication of Messer’s popularity is evidenced by one message attached to a ballot, which said, “They were all good in their day. Messer probably was the best representative of Lemoore and LHS.”
40 Years Ago
Dedication ceremonies for the Tommy Bettencourt Playground are planned for this morning (Sept. 4, 1980) at 11:30 a.m., in Lemoore City Park. The playground, built through the fund-raising efforts of the Lemoore Junior Women’s Club and numerous volunteers, is being dedicated to the late Tommy Bettencourt, a longtime civic leader and farmer. A plaque, donated by the Lemoore Kiwanis Club, will be presented.
100 Years Ago
New Highway to Connect with N.W. Corner Lemoore – Over $2770,000 was included in the county budget for highway construction by the board of supervisors in session at Hanford yesterday. Two concrete bridges are provided for in this budget to cost in the neighborhood of $92,000. These bridges will cross Kings’ River on the new Lemoore Coalinga highway which ties in to the Sierra-to the Sea highway out of Coalinga. Part of the appropriation will be spent to connect the paved Hill St. to the Lemoore Fresno highway passing out Hill street and by the Hi Clawson ranch.
110 Years Ago
The tin-pan brigade made the night hideous Tuesday evening at the home of Dr. Wm. P. Byron and wife. Refreshments were extended and the boys retreated to enjoy the hospitality of the doctor and his bride who have just returned from their honeymoon trip.
Southern Pacific Lines to California – from Sioux City, $26.95; Denver, $25.00; Houston, $25.00; New Orleans, $32.00; Pittsburg, $42.00; Minneapolis, $31.75; Chicago $33.00, New York, $50.00.
115 Years Ago
Frank Blakely the largest farmer in the lake country is preparing to commence sowing wheat in a few days. He will seed 25,000 acres this coming season. It will take over 800 sacks of wheat to seed his land, or in other words it will cost him for seed alone over $16,000. In conversation with Mr. Blakely, he informed us that he would have 10 six-horse teams at work putting in an average 200 acre per day. Frank is one of the rustling farmers of the lake country and is one of our citizens who has helped develop this section of Kings County. If the coming season should be a favorable one he will make more dollars than San Francisco has fleas.
