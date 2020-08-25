Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Landmark vanishes – For over 50 years the building known as Continental Granary by locals has stood tall and weatherbeaten, gazing out across Lemoore like a benevolent giant. As with the city it overlooks, the Continental Granary has a rich and varied history. Sun Maid purchased the land in 1906 and built a three story brick building on it. The raisin company owned the site until right after World War II when Steve Brattigen purchased the land and building. It was Brattigen who erected the tall storage buildings and other smaller storage tanks. Today the land is owned by the Billingsley family.
The area’s mecca for gamblers rises three stories above the flat valley, smooth and molded to blend with its desert surroundings. And the Tachi Yokuts are ready to show it off! The gala opening for the addition in the Palace Gaming Center is scheduled for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The tribe will break ground later this summer on the first phase of an eventual 1,200 all-suite hotel, bowling center, gas station, convenience store, conference center, and 2,000 seat ballroom. Plans also call for a Tachi Theater seating 1,250.
70 Years Ago
Members of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will enter the Model T Fire Truck in the Lemoore Day Parade. This model is Lemoore’s first official fire truck. At last Tuesday’s meeting, it was voted to join the San Joaquin Valley Fireman’s Association. The first annual convention of the association was held Saturday, August 12, at Fresno. Representing Lemoore were Joe Turner, Manuel Nunes, Fred Brady, and Al Landis. The annual dove feed will be held September 12.
The county’s tax rate for the 1950-51 fiscal year was set by the Kings County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday of this week. The rate shows an increase from 65 to 72 cents per $100 assessed valuation in portions of the county. For the residents who live within the cities of Lemoore and Corcoran, there is a marked increase of 72 cents or a total of $1.93 as compared to $1.21 ½ last year.
Twelve Lemoore Day queen candidates are hard at work distributing the “Golden Jubilee” buttons, it was reported here this week by Mrs. Manuel A. Nunes, chairman of the contest. The sale of the “Lemoore Day” buttons began Thursday following the kick-off dinner staged at Garcia’s Spanish Kitchen. All of the queen candidates and a member of their sponsoring organization were guests of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce at the evening’s affair.
Students of the Island and San Jose Elementary Schools will return to classrooms on Tuesday, September 5, it was announced here last week. The faculty at the Island School will remain the same as last year except for the loss of one teacher, it was revealed. Marion E. Wilson is the principal. G.F. Stringer of Hanford replaces Mrs. Elsie Bozeman as principal of the San Jose School.
95 Years Ago
Fred Hattesen killed a large badger on his ranch, west of Stratford. This animal is very rare in this vicinity and this is the first reported seen for a long time.
Lemoore school children will soon turn their thoughts from vacation pleasures toward school room affairs as the grammar schools open Monday, September 14.
Twenty-five years ago a working man could live happily and support a family on a salary of $15 a week. But that was before the time an automobile could be secured on the installment plan--Florida Times.
The part of an auto that causes more accidents than any other is the nut that holds the steering wheel.
This country would be better off if it could have a double funeral of Haste and Recklessness.
110 Years Ago
The battle is over and Hiram Johnson has received the Republican nomination for governor by a decided vote which indicates that the people of California are desirous of a democratic administration in both the state and nation.
Pork 2 ½ cents a pound, sheep 75c per head, wool 4 cents a pound, wages 75c a day, Coxey’s army and soup houses, and signs on every corner, “Keep off the Grass,” was brought about in this country by insurgency. Men who were dying with political cholic, who assisted in giving people this era of prosperity of starvation prices, are nursing another case of cramps which will result in a repetition of the good old days of Cleveland Democracy.
The editor of the Republican has been on the sick list since Sunday night, consequently our readers will please excuse us for the scarcity of news in this issue.
