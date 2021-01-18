Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Dick Y. “Hoppy” Lee, 77, a Lemoore businessperson known for his service to the community died last Thursday. At his Tuesday up-beat service, there was a standing room only crowd, estimated at more than 300, at the United Presbyterian Church in Lemoore. Lee was honored by friends and family for his years of service. He was on the Lemoore Elementary School board for 25 years and on the Lemoore Planning Commission for 10 years. He was a former owner of the Lincoln Market, now Food King, with his four brothers. Lee was chosen Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year and later selected to serve as grand marshal of the Kings County Homecoming Parade in 1994. He and his wife, Virginia, were honored in last summer’s centennial celebration.
Local skate board enthusiasts helped to break ground on their new park Tuesday afternoon. To be built on the northeast corner of E and Fox streets, the skate board park will allow a safe and legal place for local riders to enjoy their sport.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore’s 1985 third quarter retail sales figure, one barometer of the economic status of the city’s business community, showed a noteworthy gain over the same period the previous year. The gain, however, must be kept in perspective because the city annexed several significant local businesses between the two reporting years.
In an ironic twist, failure to allow Chemical Waste Management, Inc. (CWM) to expand its Kettleman Hills disposal site might actually increase the danger of pollution from toxic wastes there, Kings County Supervisors learned Tuesday. The unlined waste containment ponds currently in use could continue to accept toxic liquids for disposal if supervisors deny CWM’s request to construct state-of-the-art double lined ponds, according to testimony from Phil Bobel and Paul Blais of the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s pollution control enforcement office in San Francisco.
80 Years Ago
Services were held on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock for Wilbur T. Dewey, 75, well-known early-day newspaper publisher of this city. Dewey first came to this community where he purchased the Lemoore Leader, about 44 years ago. This paper he conducted with success for many years, retiring some 15 years ago, when he sold the publication, which has since become your newspaper, the Lemoore Advance.
The world listened when President Roosevelt spoke to the Congress on the state of the Union. The world didn’t listen, primarily because of the statements of American policy he made, though those were interesting enough: 1. All inclusive national defense. 2. Unstinted aid to “those resolute peoples, everywhere who are resisting aggression.” 3. America will never acquiesce in a peace dictated by aggressors and sponsored by appeasers.” They listened because Franklin Roosevelt spoke not as an individual leader but as the voice of the world’s mightiest potential industrial and military force.
Making that clear, the President declared: “In the recent national election there was no substantial difference between the two great parties in respect to that national policy… Our strength is in our unity of purpose.” When Hitler speaks, or Mussolini, the voice is that of the dictator; the people are mute.
When Roosevelt defied dictatorship and oppression, he spoke the will of Republican and Democrat, of Protestant, Jew and Catholic, of rich man and poor man. The world listened attentively—whether approvingly or hatefully--to the expression of the opinion of a people united, the greatest and strongest people evolution has produced.
110 Years Ago
Chief Rucker of the fire department has had the fire hydrants painted white and fire extinguishers placed at the west end of D street, at the corner of C and Lemoore avenues, and at the corner of Bush and Champion streets, and at the corner of F and Heinlen streets.
Men are at work in the park grubbing out some of the trees, and pruning and topping the ones that are allowed to remain. Walks will be built, the ground put in fine condition and seeded to lawn grass, and many other improvements made which will make Lemoore’s playground a place of beauty.
120 Years Ago
The Board of City Trustees have served official notice to various property owners throughout the city to erect board sidewalks in front of their respective properties and also to make needed repairs in the old sidewalks.
The rainfall for the last storms amounted to 2.13 inches, making a total for the season of 4.60 inches, as compared with 5.25 inches on the same date last season in Lemoore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!