Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
With the supports up for the swings and the wood chip base in, about all the new playground equipment at City Park lacks is to have little people enjoying it – and that happened later Tuesday when “at least 50 kids were having fun,” said Park and Recreation Director Tom Hernandez. The $40,000 renovation makes an interesting contrast to the graceful palms in the early morning view.
Liberty Middle School’s current assistant principal, John Partin, will be at the helm of the new Cinnamon Elementary School when it opens its doors for students this fall. And he’s already making plans. “Cindy Freeman will be my assistant principal,” Partin explained. Freeman is currently assistant principal at Lemoore Elementary School. “We went to school together, know each other, and know how to work together.”
25 Years Ago
Viola and Oliver Neal, who were married 66 years ago on March 5, will be the guests of honor at a special wedding anniversary dinner celebration at the Lily of the Valley Apostolic Church in Lemoore on Saturday. Oliver Neal, 86, and Viola Neal, 88, came to Lemoore from Oklahoma in December of 1948, selecting this area because of agriculture. Mr. Neal later switched to construction work until his retirement of 25 years. The Neals have six sons, all living in the San Joaquin Valley; Glen, Gene, and Johnny Neal all live in Lemoore, while Chester lives in Fresno and Willie lives in Visalia. The couple’s daughter Bernice Milum, was the oldest. The couple have 37 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Two grandsons play professional sports. Lorenzo Neal plays running back for the New Orleans Saints while Edward Neal participates in boxing.
30 Years Ago
The Lemoore Plaza, a 206,000-square-foot shopping center to be constructed on a 17.4-acre tract at the intersection of Hanford-Armona Road and North Lemoore Avenue, is scheduled to go to bids this week. The shopping center, that will have its main entrance from North Lemoore Avenue adjacent to Taco Bell, will be anchored by Kmart, the nation’s No, 2 retail chain behind Wal-Mart and just ahead of the long-time giant Sears, Roebuck, and Save Mart, one of the Central Valley’s leading grocery chains, which will relocate from Pioneer Shopping Center.
Previous winners of the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce Citizens of the Year award were: 1961-Vern Mock; 1962-Rev. Arthur Reed; 1963-Art Borges; 1964-Juan Almanza; 1965-Otho Murray; 1966-Nateva Nunes Solomon; 1967-John Vieira; 1968-Pinky Gonzales; 1969 Dick Lee; 1970-Art DeRaad; 1971-Cap Phillips; 1972-Jerry Bendele; 1973-Corby Dale; 1974-Virginia Lee; 1975-Jack Stone; 1976-Tom Bettencourt; 1977-Judge Charles Jennings;1978-Msgr. James O’Doherty; 1979-Phillip W. Engvall; 1980-C.D. Willis; 1981-Nancy Harrington; 1982-Berry Gilcrease; 1983 Marc Halvorsen; 1984-Kathy Palermo; 1985-Don Casten; 1986-Manuel Luis; 1987-Tony Oliveira; 1988-Dr. Jesse Liscomb; 1989-Jerry Jones; 1990-Ken Newberry; 1991-to be announced.
90 Years Ago
C.C. Friend had his new Hupmobile burned Monday night while in Coalinga. The car was parked near the Coalinga Fox Theatre, and unfortunately so, because a boy lost a nickel under the doomed car and, as it was probably his only small change, he struck a match to find his nickel. The result was the car caught fire. The loss was covered by insurance.
Mrs. Mollie Bryson and Mrs. Edna Messer motored to Fresno on Tuesday for the purpose of buying shrubbery for the Island School.
Mrs. Henry Prince of Stratford, suffered a very painful injury when she had the misfortune to run her hand through the electric wringer of her washing machine. No bones were broken but her hand was badly bruised.
Someone in need of a generator entered Rev. R.S. Nickerson’s garage Monday night and removed the generator for Mr. Nickerson’s car and then entered the Repose garage next door and helped himself to 30 gallons of oil.
95 Years Ago
Another commercial product is being added to the resources of Kings county, and for the first time in the history of this district, it is said, persimmons are being planted on a commercial basis. C.R. Flory has completed the planting of two acres of this fruit on his ranch near Lemoore and Lot Bairstow is devoting 20 acres of his ranch north of Hanford to the same fruit. Both growers are planting the Haciya variety, which is said to grow well in this section, and starts bearing at the age of three to four years, being commercially valuable in five.
Mike Chorak, Route A, Lemoore was a visitor at The Advance office this morning, displaying an egg laid by one of his Black Minoras hens, which weighed ¼ pound. The egg measured 8 inches in circumference one way and 7 inches the other way. Mr. Choak, has over 200 hens on his poultry ranch south of Lemoore.
