Looking Back in Lemoore

25 Years Ago
A Navy C-9 cargo plane went down over rural Lemoore Friday in what turned out to be a chilling drill of the disaster readiness of local Navy and emergency medical personnel. Emergency crews from Lemoore Naval Air Station joined with those serving Kings County for the full-scale disaster drill. The scenario was bleak: a military cargo plane with 30 passengers and crew down in a rural area of the county. Elements of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and the Kings County Fire Department joined LNAS officials in heading up the drill. They were joined by the California Highway Patrol and emergency medical crews from five departments and ambulance companies serving both locally and as far away as Coalinga. Members of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department, the Lemoore Police Department, and the City of Lemoore were on hand to observe the disaster drill.
Lemoore High School students were in for a shock last week as a man fell from a 24-foot ladder and proceeded to set himself on fire in the Main Gym. They also witnessed a fight between Assistant Principal Jim Bennett and Vice Principal Richard Rodriguez, which ended when Bennett broke a bottle over Rodriguez’s head. These incidents were in reward for outstanding grades, as the LHS Academic Boosters organization held its regular Reward Assembly. The man who put himself at risk for the sake of entertainment was professional Hollywood stunt man Shane Anderson. The assembly was sponsored by the Indian Gaming Center on the Santa Rosa Rancheria and featured a video of various stunts that are commonly performed.
30 Years Ago
Lemoore residents of all walks of life turned out in large numbers over the weekend to honor America’s fighting men and women in Operation Desert Storm. Youngsters at Lemoore Elementary School tied yellow ribbons on the wire fence in that school’s continuing show of support for service men and women. Motorcycle riders circled the city park in Lemoore with American flags flapping in the breeze from their vehicles.
Guadalupe Solis, principal at Lemoore High School, has announced January’s “Student of the Month,” as well as students of the month for each department at the high school. January’s honoree is Leanne Bowden, a 17-year-old junior, who was selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, cooperation, participation, and initiative. Bowden, the daughter of Harry and Betty Bowden of Lemoore, has been listed in the California Scholarship Federation for two years, and is active in the Environmental Awareness Foundation (LEAF). Bowden has also been a member of the Lemoore High School Night Live Club for the past three years and a member of the LHS marching band for three years. She has also been a member of the lady Tigers’ track squad and gymnastics team and is a member of the Octagon Club. Following graduation, Bowden is contemplating a career in education or the aerospace field. Other students honored were Jude Souza, Gilbert Sierra, Penny Allenbaugh, Gemma Paulo, Debie Chuck, Adolph Perez, Mike Parnell, Luis Chavez, Christina Chavez, and Nabori Monclova.
40 Years Ago
Robert Gonzales, a Lemoore native, made his front page appearance due to the tree house he built. The 48-year-old stated, “It’s un-American not to have one.” Located in an old oak tree about 30 feet off the ground and accessible by ladder, the tree house would be used as an “all-male club.” He stated, “Women will be allowed if they bring food.” The tree house was located on Highway 41 and Fremont.
100 Years Ago
There’s one “blue law” the “gloomers” can’t put over, at least if San Francisco has anything to do with it. It is the prohibition of the morning kiss. Reports from Seattle that Dr. B.B. Armstrong, specialist on tuberculosis, had found that germs are more readily transmitted by a morning kiss than by other means, were followed by rumors here that a law forbidding this form of salutation would be next proposed. But it has few friends. “Kissing at all times is dangerous,” summed up views of the local medical profession, but the opposition came from a potent source, the men who enforce the laws. “I would resign my office rather than prosecute anyone for kissing his wife good bye,” declared Frank Silva, United States attorney. And Superior Judge Graham waxed red-faced and wrathy in his denouncement. “The man who proposed such a law should be hanged,” he told the world.
