Looking back in Lemoore

Meet the most important person of 1940—Mr. and Mrs. Voter! Ultimate arbiter of the fate of American’s presidential aspirants, they are being wooed as never before. But you don’t see Mr. and Mrs. Voter in the headlines. They leave the anxious scramble for the front-pages to the presidency-seekers, well-knowing that their ballots will write the answer—the final answer—in giant type across the front-pages of all newspapers in the land on the fateful day next November.

95 Years Ago

“Wonderful” is the only word that fits the occasion of “Visitors Day” at the new Lemoore Union High School last Thursday together with the presentation of the operetta, “The Bells of Beaujolais,” during the evening and again on Friday evening. Wonderful in the great attendance. Wonderful in the tributes paid by the parents, patrons and friends. Wonderful in the performance of the students. Wonderful in the marvelous music by the high school orchestra. Wonderful in the beautiful bouquets and floral offerings from citizens, contractors, business houses and others. Wonderful in all other ways that marked the biggest school “opening” ever held in an interior town in California.

110 Years Ago