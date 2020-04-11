Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
As they did 22 years ago, citizens of Lemoore gathered in the street at “C” and Fox to celebrate the dedication of a building. Last time, it was to witness Police Chief D.E. Dondanville and Fire Chief Russ Kreps accept the keys to the new police and fire facilities from Mayor Tim Lee. This time the police applauded from the sidelines as Fire Chief Gene Miguel cut the ribbon and formally took over the newly renovated building on Tuesday evening. “This is a beautiful building,” said Miguel. “But, what’s more important is that for the first time in years, we have all the fire trucks under one roof. That’s going to make us much more efficient.”
First Woman-Commander Kim Morrell, an 18-year veteran of the Lemoore Police Department, looked over the never-ending paperwork involved in keeping Lemoore a great place to live. She will become the first woman chief of police on July 1, 2000 when she replaces current Chief Charles Stull.
30 Years Ago
The California Commission for Rural Housing (CCRH) showed in a recent report that Lemoore is among the State of California’s leaders in the affordable housing battle. Lemoore came in the top percent in the State. During the period of Dec. 31, 1989 to present, Lemoore has built 509 low to moderately low income housing units to meet the estimated 152 needed, or 335 percent of need.
Central Union poetry winners from the countywide Better Education Through Arts competition earlier this year are Brook Griffin (1st), Clara Glaspie (2nd), Jamie Freitas (1st), and Ramon Espinoza (3rd).
60 Years Ago
Announcing his retirement from the practice of medicine this week is one of Lemoore’s best-loved citizens, Dr. W.P. Byron—known far and wide simply as “Doc Bill.” Doc Bill, 81, has devoted a lifetime in this locale to the profession of medicine.
The 1960 grand jury will be impaneled Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. in the Superior Court room. Selected from the Lemoore area were: Mrs. Gladys E. Lewis, E.W. Landis, Stanley L. Newton, Loy R. Wedderburn, Marvin Wood, and Malcolm P. Powers of Kettleman City.
80 Years Ago
The new Central Union Elementary School opened last week with the classes moving into the new plant last Tuesday. The new plant cares for the students of the former Jacobs, Empire, and Mussel Slough districts, which merged to form the Central Union District. The recently completed building is of modern colonial architecture, houses six classrooms, a principal’s office, an auditorium and store rooms. Jack Lowe is principal of the school, while Berry Gilcrease, M.A. Serpa, J.A. Flory, E.C. Flowers, and Thomas A. Bettencourt form the Board of Trustees.
Meet the most important person of 1940—Mr. and Mrs. Voter! Ultimate arbiter of the fate of American’s presidential aspirants, they are being wooed as never before. But you don’t see Mr. and Mrs. Voter in the headlines. They leave the anxious scramble for the front-pages to the presidency-seekers, well-knowing that their ballots will write the answer—the final answer—in giant type across the front-pages of all newspapers in the land on the fateful day next November.
95 Years Ago
“Wonderful” is the only word that fits the occasion of “Visitors Day” at the new Lemoore Union High School last Thursday together with the presentation of the operetta, “The Bells of Beaujolais,” during the evening and again on Friday evening. Wonderful in the great attendance. Wonderful in the tributes paid by the parents, patrons and friends. Wonderful in the performance of the students. Wonderful in the marvelous music by the high school orchestra. Wonderful in the beautiful bouquets and floral offerings from citizens, contractors, business houses and others. Wonderful in all other ways that marked the biggest school “opening” ever held in an interior town in California.
110 Years Ago
Stratton is now officially named by the post office authorities and is called Stratford. Mrs. Jennie Merrill has been appointed postmistress and the mail will be carried overland from this city to the city on the Empire.
120 Years Ago
The Fire District election on Monday resulted in the tax carrying by a majority of six votes. The total vote was 26, as compared with a vote of 49 at the last election. C. Dahnken, Robert Moore and Charles H. Bailey were elected Fire Commissioners.
The rainfall at Lemoore for the storm of Monday amounted to .27 of an inch, making a total for the season to date of 6.79 inches.
A new disease has made its appearance in Lemoore—“rabbit fever”—and it is spreading with great rapidity. Even bald-headed men (with the fever) are raising hares.
