Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
On July 1, Kim Morrell—officially—became one of five women currently heading a police department in California. The other four don’t make much of an impression on Lemoore, but Chief Morrell does as the popular police veteran fills the position her predecessor, Charles Stull, resigned in May due to poor health.
The Lemoore High School District Board, less an absent Bill Miguel, unanimously approved construction by Pacific Bell Wireless of a communication tower on campus. The high school will place an FM radio antenna and a repeater station on the tower. PacBell will pay $12,000 annual rent and 25 percent of the fees PacBell receives from other carriers using the tower.
25 Years Ago
Lemoore got a taste of the upcoming play Annie Warbucks during a short performance given at the Lemoore-Navy July Fourth Celebration Tuesday in Lemoore City Park. Cast members went through a number of musical numbers including “All Dolled Up” and “Annie Ain’t Annie Anymore.” Cast members include Tom Brownell of Hanford as Daddy Warbucks and Krystie Dawn McWells, 8, of Hanford, as Annie. Lemoore’s Dahne Watson is directing the show.
Jhoan Credo was crowned Miss Lemoore-Navy July Fourth Queen by Stacy Pavek of Lemoore, the current Miss Kings County Cities.
It’s a fact… The Alpha Centauri star system is approaching our solar system at the speed of approximately 14 miles a second. Fortunately, its 4.3 light-years away.
30 Years Ago
Californians are smoking substantially less since the passage of Proposition 99, according to a report released recently by the State Board of Equalization. Proposition 99 increased the cigarette tax from 10 cents to 35 cents per pack beginning Jan.1, 1989. Cigarette tax revenues jumped more than $570 million over the previous year.
Fruit prices will climb, quality will drop, and some farmers will go out of business if the Mediterranean Fruit Fly becomes established in California, according to a preliminary economic impact report by University of California economist Jerome Siebert. Highlights of Siebert’s report will be presented to produce merchandisers, buyers, wholesalers, and grower/shippers from all over the United States at 4 p.m., July 8, at the UC Kearney Agriculture Center by Dick Rice, a Kearney entomologist. “I think it is still eradicable if trapping and treatment protocols are followed,” he said.
75 Years Ago
Raymond Yarborough and Gwen Chaffin were crowned “King and Queen” of the water carnival given last Friday evening at the LUHS pool by some of the 403 swimmers who were registered in this year’s Red Cross swim class. The two youngsters were chosen for the progress they had made in the beginning boys and girls classes.
95 Years Ago
A slight shock was experienced in Lemoore Monday morning according to a number of folks who were up at an early hour.
Lemoore was far too hot last Saturday night for energetic movement, but the heat did not affect the large throng that came from all parts to participate in or to watch the open-air dance in D street. All the surrounding country was represented and there was a spirit of friendliness and good fellowship throughout.
110 Years Ago
The city trustees of Lemoore are preparing to pass an ordinance which will prohibit liquor dealers from selling intoxicating drinks to habitual drunkards or to men in an intoxicated condition. It will also strictly forbid pupils who are attending the grammar or high school to enter places where liquors are sold. The ordinance provides that if any person is convicted in the city of Lemoore for being drunk, it shall be unlawful for any liquor dealer in the city to sell or give to said person any intoxicating liquor for a period of three months. The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor for anyone to purchase liquor for men of this character, and saloon men to sell liquor knowing it to be for this purpose, will have their license revoked.
120 Years Ago
The standard bearers of the Republican party are Wm. McKinley and Teddy Roosevelt, governor of New York. The convention today nominated both men by acclamations, amid the greatest enthusiasm.
The Avenal Oil Company is reported to have struck a flow of oil.
On Tuesday of this week the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Odale fell into a ditch and narrowly escaped drowning. Mrs. Odale noticed the child’s absence in the afternoon and sent his brother to search for him. He saw the child floating down the ditch and jumped in and dragged him up on the bank and called for help. Thus they were able to save the child.
