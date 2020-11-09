Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Veterans Day WWII memories – Many still question whether the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was really a surprise. But for the young men, and some women, of Kings County, there was no question about serving to defend their families and country. Some were drafted and some volunteered in those early days of World War II. The first group to be sent to Camp San Luis Obispo for basic training, although composed of men from throughout Kings County, became known as Hanford’s B Company. Inducted into the United States Army on March 4, 1941, the original 217 men would see action in the South Pacific, in Luzon, Panay Island, and Negros Island campaigns. They helped clear the way for General Douglas MacArthur to make good on his promise to “return” to the Philippines and were headed for japan when the atomic bombs were dropped in 1945. When the war ended, 70 of these men did not return home.
Thirty-one words, which affirm the values and freedom that the American flag represents, are recited while facing the flag as a pledge of Americans’ loyalty to their country. The Pledge of Allegiance was written for the 400th anniversary, in 1892, of the discovery of America. “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and to the Republic for which it stands: one Nation indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.” “One Nation indivisible: referred to the outcome of the Civil War, and Liberty and Justice for all” expressed the ideals of the Declaration of Independence. The words “my flag” were replaced by “the flag of the United States” in 1923 because some foreign-born people might have in mind the flag of the country of their birth, instead of the U.S. flag. One year later, “of America” was added after “United States.” No form of the pledge received official recognition by Congress until June 22, 1942, when it was formally included in the U.S. Flag Code. The official name of The Pledge of Allegiance was adopted in 1945. The last change in language came on Flag Day 1954, when Congress passed a law which added the words “under God” after “one nation.”
Originally, the pledge was said with the right hand in the so-called “Bellamy Salute,” with the hand resting first outward from the chest, then the arm extending out from the body. Once Hitler came to power in Europe, some Americans were concerned that this position of the arm and hand resembled the salute rendered by the Nazi military. In 1942, Congress established the current practice of rendering the pledge with the right hand placed flat over the heart. Section 7 of the Federal Flag Code states that when not in military uniform, men should remove any headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, thereby resting the hand over the heart. People in military uniform should remain silent, face the flag, and render the military salute.
30 Years Ago
An era of sorts came to an end this week. On Tuesday, longtime Lemoore resident and city councilmember Tim Lee ended his 22-year term on the Lemoore City Council. The 64-year-old Lee was first appointed to the council in1968 on the advice of Art DeRaad. Other councilmembers at the time, including Luther Whitten and Lee Stanley, welcomed Lee and Lemoore politics haven’t quite been the same since. For 22 years Lee has faced many challenges to his seat, but has successfully weathered each one.
Lemoore High School placed four of it’s five varsity runners in the top 10 of Friday’s West Yosemite League cross country meet at Cutler Park in Visalia and ran away with the league title. Senor Ryan Bow failed by just three seconds to win the varsity individual crown. Lemoore’s other finishers included Mel Ablos, fourth; Sonny Quinn, eighth; Craig Stanley, ninth; and J.P. Badasci, fifteenth.
115 Years Ago
The youngsters of Lemoore had a jolly time Tuesday night and kept the police force busy watching their movements. Daylight on Wednesday morning revealed the fact that several cabins were standing erect in our streets, causing many to think that the jumpers in the lake country were moving to Lemoore to reside. So far we have heard of no serious damage having been done to any property, and the pranks that were played on many of our citizens were taken in a good natured way. Nevertheless, many are thankful that Halloween comes but once a year.
