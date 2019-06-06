FRESNO — An exciting exhibit is opening at Fresno Chaffee Zoo that will make guests re-think extinction.
For a limited time only the zoo will be home to Zoorassic Park, a self-guided exhibit featuring 21 lifelike and life-size dinosaurs that move and make sounds.
The exhibit will open to the public Saturday, June 8, at 8:30 a.m. As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 100 children to enter at the Zoo admissions booth starting at 8:30 a.m. with paid entry will receive a free ticket to the Zoorassic Park exhibit. Children must be accompanied by an adult with paid entry to the Zoo and the exhibit.
The morning’s festivities will include additional opportunities to learn about paleontology and interact with the exhibit through special photo opportunities and appearances by mascots and puppets.
Other limited-time programs for dinosaur enthusiasts throughout the exhibit’s time at the zoo include dinosaur-themed birthday party packages, paleontology summer camps, and a T. Rex adopt-an-animal. In addition to presenting sponsor The Kirkland Foundation, sponsors for this exhibit include Haron Jaguar Land Rover and Fresno State.
Zoorassic Park tickets can be purchased starting June 8 at the Zoo admissions booth or online at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org. Advance purchase is recommended. The exhibit will run through Oct. 31, 2019.
Ticket prices are $4 for adults (12 and up), $3 for children (2-11), babies 1 and under are free. Zoorassic Park season passes for Fresno Chaffee Zoo members are $20. This provides all individuals covered on the membership unlimited entry to Zoorassic Park through the end of the exhibit.
