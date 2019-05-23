It’s been said since the dawn of the internet that anything you post online will remain there forever.
That’s sort of true. Whether it’s edgy jokes that Disney directors made a decade ago or a politician’s embarrassing party photos, things do seem to pop back up.
But some things — the important things — are disappearing forever.
Last week, YTMND shut down. YTMND (short for You’re the Man Now, Dog) is to modern day memes what Neanderthals are to modern humans. We wouldn’t have Doge or Dat Boi or Distracted Boyfriend or Grumpy Cat (RIP) if not for the pioneering meme-makers at YTMND.
In 2004, the website became a phenomenon on ancient message boards, in AOL instant messages and on Friendster when some genius posted a photo of Sean Connery and a looped line of dialogue from his 2000 film “Finding Forrester.” That line, in Connery’s thick Scottish accent, was “You’re the man now, dog.”
Inspired by this meme (we didn't even call them "memes" yet"), others copied the style and soon thousands of animated gifs accompanied short samples of looping dialogue.
And we loved it. We put our Dashboard Confessional CDs on pause and played YTMNDs all day.
I have fond memories of laughing endlessly at one where Peter Griffin from “Family Guy” gets his back shaved while simulated walrus purrs play. Comedy may have peaked in the YTMND with a photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger from “The Running Man” with a loop of his dialogue, “Here is Sub-Zero — now plain zero.”
You may be thinking, “What does this even mean?”
But that’s why it was funny.
While the YTMND website probably hasn’t gotten much attention in the last decade or so due to how quickly internet culture moves, it was an important piece of internet history and the fact that it is gone is the equivalent of historians losing all record of The Greco-Persian Wars.
Except those wars weren’t funny, I suppose.
Luckily, the internet’s top archivists are on the job and the Internet Archive has announced they’ll have a back-up of the site up at some point. Preserving dumb jokes should be our top priority, in the opinion of this reporter that loves to make dumb jokes.
Similarly, Myspace recently revealed that it lost millions of users’ photos and songs uploaded between 2003 and 2015.
If you don’t recall, Myspace was basically Facebook before Facebook. It was a place where we answered endless personal questionnaires, posted angsty song lyrics that reflected our moods, wrote blogs about “Rock of Love” and got into regrettable romantic relationships.
Myspace may have revolutionized social media, but in an effort to differentiate itself from the emerging Facebook, the site dumped most of its user-generated content in favor of — I’m not sure. I think the website is now just a music news aggregator but it has been virtually abandoned for years so we’d need an internet Indiana Jones to discover what happened to it.
Between the loss of millions of pre-internet radio songs and personal photos on Myspace and thousands of ancient memes on YTMND, internet history has taken a major blow recently. And while this may seem trivial to those of us who still remember what it was like to use a paper map or rewind a cassette tape with a pencil, the more our actual lives disappear into our internet lives as time marches on, the bigger these losses will feel, I imagine.
Old Fire Station Update
Speaking of preserving history, the spot in Hanford that used to be a beautiful, historic, unique and irreplaceable Art Deco fire station is still just an empty muddy lot.
For 465 days it has remained an unsightly void where something that benefits the community could be.
