Families are needed to host six international students in Kings County, said World Link coordinator Margie Wilhelm.
World Link, a nonprofit international student placement agency, is searching for four families in Hanford and two families in Lemoore to each host a student, Wilhelm said.
“We just need people to provide them with a bed, a loving family atmosphere, feed them and give them transportation,” Wilhelm said. “I have a lot of families who have hosted two, three and four times; they typically love doing this.”
Wilhelm has hosted students herself six different times, she said. The students come from countries in Europe and Eurasia such as Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Lithuania, according to Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX), the organization World Link places with.
“I first read an article about the program and said, ‘Wow, I need to learn a little more about these countries’,” Wilhelm said. “I didn’t even know some of them existed. I thought it would be really interesting and eye-opening (to host).”
Dana Kassymbayeva was placed in Lemoore in 2014 as a junior in high school, she said. The international program is solely scholarship based. Over 10,000 students apply every year from her home country, Kazakhstan.
Only around 100 students are accepted out of that group, she said. The application process was difficult - interested students had to write several essays, complete an English test and an interview.
Selected applicants are awarded full scholarships and can originate from small villages or large cities, she said.
“I was really nervous at first because I didn’t know how things would worked over here,” Kassymbayeva said. “I was nervous about high school and how I would adjust. But things worked very well. Lemoore High School was awesome, all the teachers were really nice.”
The international students not only experience American culture, but they share their own during International Education Week, Wilhelm said. They also volunteer to the community, sometimes with over 100 hours of service.
Kassymbayeva raised over $1,000 for a local women’s shelter and started her own English language club, she said. She is now a coordinator for FLEX for program alumni.
“They give back to the community, they learn how to be leaders and they take that back to their home county,” said Kassymbayeva’s host mom, Angela Valenzuela. “The biggest thing our family took from it is that our kids learned. They wanted to be part of a service group, wanted to give back to the community. And I don’t think we would have been there as a family if it weren’t for her.”
Valenzuela became Kassymbayeva’s host mom on accident, she said. When the original host family fell through due to moving, Wilhelm asked if she was interested. It was the best decision of her life, she said.
“Do it; it’s life changing,” Valenzuela said. “You just don’t know what blessings are going to come to your life from these kids. They bless you immensely. Just by being with them, you learn so much.”
Valenzuela is going into her fifth time hosting this fall, she said.
World Link evaluates all family types, Valenzuela said. Parents can be retired or have children.
The program provides medical insurance, emergency dental/vision insurance and reimbursement for school activities and supplies, Wilhelm said. Families pick out their own student, who is placed for ten months over the course of a school year.
Those interested can call 559-410-3431 for more information.
It’s normal to see families keep in touch with their international student after the program has ended, Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm is going to Serbia in a couple months to visit some of her international students, she said.
“I talk to my kids all the time,” Wilhem said of all her past students. “I’m still parenting from across the sea. It doesn’t stop when they get back on that plane.”
