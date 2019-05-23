EXETER — The Visalia Boys & Girls Club would like to announce the opening of its newly-renovated “The Club” teen room.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias recognizes that teens & pre-teens require a space separate from younger Club members. The room is a place for teenagers to call their own and hold activities that better suit their age.
Recently, the Teen Room has received a makeover which includes: a new coat of paint chosen by teen members, new restaurant-style booths for snacking with friends, a huge high-definition TV with a Playstation & Nintendo Switch for video game breaks, and a full-sized kitchen.
Along with the Visalia Teen Room, a variety of summer activities and programs will be offered at six total clubs.
The renovation of the room has been made possible by the Measure “N” grant meant to sponsor extracurricular activities for young adults starting at middle-school-age. Thanks to the Visalia Police Department and the City of Visalia, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias has been awarded the grant.
The teen room will be open all summer — Visalia The Club memberships for teens are free.
Even if families do not reside in Visalia, the children and teens can still participate in summer programming.
The Tulare, Strathmore, Exeter, Ivanhoe, & Farmersville sites will also be providing exciting game room activities, sports leagues, fun reading clubs, STEM clubs, art, and service projects all throughout the summer vacation.
Those interested can register at your local Club or print out an application ahead of time at www.bgcsequoias.org/ourclubs and turn it in. Morning summer programming will be offered at the Exeter & Visalia Clubs, running from 7:30 a.m. to noon for $60 a week.
Programming start dates vary depending on the district’s last school day. Summer hours for Clubs are 1-6 p.m., with the exception of Tulare (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Strathmore (noon to 4 p.m.).
Fees vary by location. If you or someone you know may benefit from these services, please visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias website for more information and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @BGCSequoias for updates.
