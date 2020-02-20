Visalia Host Lions invite public to 'whodunnit' mystery
Visalia Host Lions invite public to 'whodunnit' mystery

VISALIA — There’s been a murder at the Lions Saloon and we need your help to solve it! City slickers, townies, outlaws and every blood thirsty buckaroo will stand off to solve a murder in the wild west.

The Visalia Host Lions presents its third annual Murder Mystery Dinner, Saturday, March 14 at the Visalia Convention Center.

This exciting event will combine great food and a "whodunnit" murder mystery set in the wild west. Enjoy a dinner theater performance, complete with cocktails and murder mystery fun. All proceeds benefit local causes via the Visalia Host Lions Foundation. Grab your cowboy hats, pull up your boots and ride on out for a night of bounty hunting.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia, Visalia. 

Tickets are available online at www.visaliahostlions.org. For more info call Lauri Aguilar at (559) 936-5712 or email visaliahostlions@gmail.com.

