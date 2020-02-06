Valley Vertigo: Weird love stories for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if that holiday has taught me anything it’s that love is very rarely anything like it is in movies – or in Valentine’s Day commercials for that matter.

It’s usually idiosyncratic and messy and – generally – kind of weird.

So, if you find yourself curled up on the couch with your sweetie this Valentine’s Day looking through Netflix or Hulu -- or any of the other 75,000 streaming services you may have -- for a movie, here are some recommendations for flicks about the weird side of romance.

“Her” (2013): In this quirky Oscar-nominated flick, Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with his smartphone. The film is set in a fictional world that is vaguely – if only slightly – futuristic, but the idea that someone will fall in love with their phone’s artificially intelligent operating system in the real world seems like an inevitability.

“Harold and Maude” (1971): A young weirdo obsessed with death and a free-wheelin’ existential 80-year-old woman meet at a funeral and fall in love. Filmed in and around the Bay Area – of course – this flick may be the prototypical strange love movie.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up