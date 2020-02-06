Valley Vertigo: Weird love stories for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if that holiday has taught me anything it’s that love is very rarely anything like it is in movies – or in Valentine’s Day commercials for that matter.
It’s usually idiosyncratic and messy and – generally – kind of weird.
So, if you find yourself curled up on the couch with your sweetie this Valentine’s Day looking through Netflix or Hulu -- or any of the other 75,000 streaming services you may have -- for a movie, here are some recommendations for flicks about the weird side of romance.
“Her” (2013): In this quirky Oscar-nominated flick, Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with his smartphone. The film is set in a fictional world that is vaguely – if only slightly – futuristic, but the idea that someone will fall in love with their phone’s artificially intelligent operating system in the real world seems like an inevitability.
“Harold and Maude” (1971): A young weirdo obsessed with death and a free-wheelin’ existential 80-year-old woman meet at a funeral and fall in love. Filmed in and around the Bay Area – of course – this flick may be the prototypical strange love movie.
“Spring” (2014): A directionless American travels to Italy, meeting what seems to be the love of his life. By the time he discovers that she may be an immortal fish monster, it may already be too late. But that’s just how some relationships go, I suppose. The film feels like a mix between Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise” and H.P. Lovecraft’s “Call of Cthulhu.” For more love stories between people and fish, see “The Shape of Water,” “Splash,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Creature from the Black Lagoon.”
“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004): In this comedy, Steve Carell plays Brick Tamland, a meteorologist who, as he puts it, loves lamp.
“Shaun of the Dead” (2004): An English slacker gets dumped and to make matters worse, flesh-eating zombies are devouring the neighborhood. Can Shaun learn to be a good boyfriend, roommate and son while battling hordes of the undead? For more tales of love and zombies, check out “Return of the Living Dead 3,” “Warm Bodies” and “Life After Beth.”
“King Kong” (1933): “It was beauty killed the beast,” entrepreneur Carl Denham explains at the end of this tragic and groundbreaking movie. The mighty ape, Kong, falls in love with a starlet, leading to his ultimate demise. For more King Kong love affairs, see any of the dozens of remakes of this classic.
“Max, Mon Amor” (1986): A woman falls in love with a chimpanzee. It’s sort of like “King Kong,” but much weirder, creepier and French.
“Lars and the Real Girl” (2007): Ryan Gosling falls in love with a plastic doll. It sounds weird, but the doll actually has more acting range than Gosling had in “Drive” so it evens out.
