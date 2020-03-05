Valley Vertigo: This week in fake news

Between possible global pandemics, Super Tuesday and bizarre home remedies based on ol’ wives’ tales, it’s been a big week for misinformation.

Some viral news stories even included misinformation on top of lies, which became fake news, which became satire which then turned into a different kind of misinformation.

I tried to sift through the enigma wrapped in a riddle that is internet-based information this week and here are some of the stories that left us all scratching our heads — and other parts — on social media this week.

38 percent of Americans won’t drink Corona?

A story went viral this week that claims that 38% of Americans are now refusing to buy Corona beer “under any circumstances” because of a perceived link to the coronavirus. CNN even picked the story up.

Are Americans so misinformed about our newest possible Black Plague that we think beer is ground zero?

Maybe, but probably not.