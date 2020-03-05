Valley Vertigo: This week in fake news

Between possible global pandemics, Super Tuesday and bizarre home remedies based on ol’ wives’ tales, it’s been a big week for misinformation.
Some viral news stories even included misinformation on top of lies, which became fake news, which became satire which then turned into a different kind of misinformation.
I tried to sift through the enigma wrapped in a riddle that is internet-based information this week and here are some of the stories that left us all scratching our heads — and other parts — on social media this week.
38 percent of Americans won’t drink Corona?
A story went viral this week that claims that 38% of Americans are now refusing to buy Corona beer “under any circumstances” because of a perceived link to the coronavirus. CNN even picked the story up.
Are Americans so misinformed about our newest possible Black Plague that we think beer is ground zero?
Maybe, but probably not.
The information is based on a 5WPR press release that is full of misleading information. Sure, 38 percent of people won’t be buying Corona, but there’s no information as to why. It could be that they just don’t like beer with limes in it or that they’re fans of rich, dark stouts.
News outlets just assumed that correlation means causation.
And to be fair, the poll meant to mislead people in that direction. If question No. 1 is “How likely are you to drink Corona?” and question No. 2 is “How afraid of dying of coronavirus are you?” then these two distinct and totally non-related questions take on a new context when arbitrarily paired together.
Only 4 percent of regular Corona drinkers are now avoiding the beverage due to the virus, according to the poll. So instead of 38% of Americans being hilariously misinformed, it may only be 4 percent. Hopefully.
Did Garth Brooks endorse Bernie Sanders?
Before performing a concert in Detroit, legendary country musician Garth Brooks posted a photo to Instagram for all his social media friends in low places.
In the photo, Brooks is wearing a gray and blue jersey that reads “Sanders 20.”
And then the thunder rolled and the lightning struck.
“Can’t you just do what you get paid to do? Why why why does it have to involve politics? [sick emoji] So sad. …Thought you were different,” wrote jenjensoccermomma.
Dutchgirl1262 commented, “If this is truly Garth, very sad. You just lost a fan.”
“Well all you jaters [sic] of Trump, erica and lovers of communist [sic]. Go live in Russia or somewhere eho eill [sic] dictate to you where your money will go. Wake up,” wrote bakersfielddenverbroncosfans.
Hordes of anti-Sanders Brooks fans attacked their (former?) favorite country singer.
Brooks, however, was not endorsing anyone — unless, of course, he wants former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders to win the election.
Do fans want CM Punk as the next “Evil Dead” star?
Niche entertainment sites picked up a story about potential movie casting this week. Headlines read: “Fans want former WWE/UFC star CM Punk as the next Ash in ‘Evil Dead.’”
For those who don’t watch ‘80s splatterfest horror films or short-lived Starz TV shows, Ash is the iconic horror hero from Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” franchise.
It would be big news in certain circles if former WWE champion CM Punk were to play the role in a remake of the series. What isn’t big news is a handful of fans stating the opinion that they think he’d be good in the role. Yet, dozens of entertainment news sites picked up the story anyway and it went viral.
A good rule of “fake news” thumb is if the story originated on Twitter, it’s probably not worth reading.
Should you put potatoes in your … tuchus?
The UK edition of the Reader’s Digest published recently a list of home remedies for everyone’s least favorite affliction – hemorrhoids.
Among the list are remedies such as a dab of Vaseline, grape-seed extract supplements, Vicks VapoRub and tea bags applied directly to the problem area. To be honest, I’d imagine that most illnesses in England are treated by applying tea bags to their nether regions, but I digress.
The strangest remedy is applying a poultice made from grated potatoes.
There is, of course, no medical basis to back up this claim. Knowing the English, it’s probably based on an old wives’ tale or Grimm’s Fairy Tales or some eccentric practice once made mandatory by a king that married his cousin in the year 1300.
One thing can be certain, if you’re at the point where you’re considering putting potatoes in your rectum to seek hemorrhoid relief, you should just go see a doctor. And if you can't afford to see a doctor, then I urge you to consider voting for Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.
Parker Bowman is the assistant editor of The Hanford Sentinel, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ Parker_THS or send an email to PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com.