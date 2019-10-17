As strange as it may seem, when I think about Hanford, I think about “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
I’d lived in Visalia for a few years before ever making it out to Hanford. Really, the only thing I knew about the place for a long while was that Huell Howser seemed to have an amazing time riding the Carousel downtown.
I first saw Hanford for myself three years ago when the Hanford affair’s first shadowcast of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” took place at the Civic Auditorium. It was also Witches Night Out, so my first take was that Hanford was the official Halloween capital of California, which I still think is fairly accurate.
I first saw “Rocky” as a kid at some point. I guess it was always around to some degree. The VH1 channel would traditionally show it on Halloween night, so every year I’d catch parts while sifting through my candy looking for Butterfingers to save and Smarties and Neco Wafers to throw away.
I didn’t pay full attention to the movie for years. I probably knew most of the words to most to most of the songs somehow, though.
In what is my favorite way to explain to children what life before the internet was like, in high school my friend Jono and I made a seven-mile round trip walk to our local record store just to settle a bet about a “Rocky” lyric. In Eddie’s big musical number does Meat Loaf sing “Hot Patootie — Bless My Soul” or does he sing “Opportunity — Bless My Soul?” in 2019, I could provide evidence that it’s “Hot Patootie” instantly with my phone. In 1995, we spent an entire hot and humid (and unforgettable) summer day trekking across town like Frodo and Sam on their way to Mordor.
The first time I paid attention to the actual movie was a couple of years later when it played at Dayton’s Neon movie theater. The theater was, at the time, one of the last remaining curved three-panel Cinerama screens in America. I went with a group of friends to finally lose my “Rocky” movie virginity.
The movie itself is a revelation. On one hand it’s a spoof of ‘50s sci-fi tropes, a throwback to the campy aesthetic that made Vincent Price and Ed Wood household names. But it’s also wholly new and fresh — so ahead of its time that it is still being toned down for mainstream audiences more than four decades after its release on “Glee” and the quickly-forgotten live Fox version.
The movie’s “don’t dream it, be it” ethos (perhaps subconsciously) inspired me to no longer ignore feelings that I shouldn’t have had for one of the girls in our movie-going group (I say "shouldn't" because of complications arising from intra-friend-group politics (OK, it was actually because my then-girlfriend would have been pretty upset about it)).
But the heart wants what the heart wants and that idiom is never truer than during a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Since then, I’ve seen the movie dozens of times at least. The film used to run every Friday night at midnight, so I’d catch it a lot when I was putting off doing homework in college or avoiding my freelance writing deadlines.
Anyway — I’m glad that director and organizer Marc Aguirre and his crew are keeping the “Rocky” tradition alive in the Valley and I can’t wait to do the “Time Warp” again this weekend.
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" screens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
The film will also screen at the Hanford Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Carnegie Museum is haunted all month long
The Hanford Carnegie Museum is hosting a haunted house on weekend evenings throughout the month.
The museum is decked out in spooky decorations and will be full of monsters aiming to dish out Halloweentime scares.
Visit www.facebook.com/HanfordMuseum for times and days. A $5 donation is suggested for admission.
The haunted house will raise funds needed to pay for an evaluation by a structural engineer. The historic building needs a check-up to make sure its old bones are in good shape.
