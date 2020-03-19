Valley Vertigo: Relax during self-quarantine with this virus movies

Well, we’re all quarantined for the foreseeable future.
This COVID-19 quarantine has ruined vacations, birthday parties and MVP seasons. OK, that last one may only apply to LeBron.
Either way, we’re all stuck at home and we finally have the time to write the great American novel, do progressively more push-ups every day or finally learn another language.
But instead we’ll all just browse Netflix endlessly looking for something to watch.
In an effort to get our minds off of the stressful COVID-19 news and relax with some good old-fashioned entertainment, here’s a list of movies about viruses that threaten to wipe humanity off the map.
And, all joking aside, stay safe out there.
“28 Days Later” (2002): Danny Boyle’s stark, minimalist take on the zombie genre follows a man who wakes up from a coma to find all of London abandoned. After a frightening and somber stroll the empty streets, he discovers that the population has been decimated by a “rage virus.” A late scene depicts the survivors quietly noticing an airplane flying overhead, a frightening reminder that life goes on as normal outside of a quarantine zone.
“Black Death” (2010): Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”) plays a medieval knight tasked with separating science from superstition during the Dark Ages’ bubonic plague outbreak.
“Night of the Living Dead” (1968): While not technically about a virus — the movie never says how the zombie outbreak begins — zombies are the perfect virus metaphor. In addition to literally being death personified, zombies behave like big decaying germs. One zombie bites two people who bit two more people and so on. Your only chance to survive is to quarantine yourself in an old farmhouse.
“Contagion” (2011): This prophetic outbreak movie came out to little fanfare when it was released — even though director Stephen Soderbergh and star Matt Damon should have gotten Oscars — but has become something of a phenomenon in recent months. It’s currently No. 2 on iTunes’ most-rented list of 2020, right behind “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.” The cold, hard facts of the movie are given in an almost montage style, showing how an outbreak of a Chinese virus would affect the planet.
“World War Z” (2013): This blockbuster Brad Pitt film is based on Max Brooks’ brilliant 2006 novel, “World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War.” In the book, set 20 years after the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse, a journalist seeks to find out how society failed so totally at containing the threat. Was it the government’s lazy, overly-confident approach? Was it the pharmaceutical companies selling fake cures? Was it misinformation? The books examine how a zombie apocalypse would affect every facet of life. The movie has none of these things; it’s basically just “Transformers” with zombies. So I guess, just read the book instead. You have time.
“The Blob” (1958)/(1988): A space amoeba spreads through a small town, eventually ruining everyone’s chance to go to the movies (mirroring real life).
"Doomsday" (2008): A virus leaves the northern half of the UK quarantined. The new quarantined society quickly devolves into cannibals and fantasy role-players.
“The Omega Man”(1971): Based on Richard Matheson’s brilliant novel “I am Legend,” this movie is the best of the three movie adaptations of the book in my opinion. Charlton Heston is the last man on Earth, so desperate to cling to a now-vanished society that he sees the only movie that still exists — the “Woodstock” documentary — every day, memorizing every line of dialogue. The scene is recreated in the 2007 Will Smith version but with “Shrek” instead of “Woodstock.” It is … not as good.
The Stand (1994:) Our current day situation is a lot like Stephen King’s “The Stand” in that the main characters are all boring and it will end in an anticlimactic way.
“No Blade of Grass” (1970): I used to think this movie was fairly unrealistic because the population begins rioting and looting almost immediately after getting news that a virus is killing off the food supply. After the great Toilet Paper Horde of 2020, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched.
Parker Bowman is the assistant editor of The Hanford Sentinel, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ Parker_THS or send an email to PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com.