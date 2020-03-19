Valley Vertigo: Relax during self-quarantine with this virus movies

“Night of the Living Dead” (1968): While not technically about a virus — the movie never says how the zombie outbreak begins — zombies are the perfect virus metaphor. In addition to literally being death personified, zombies behave like big decaying germs. One zombie bites two people who bit two more people and so on. Your only chance to survive is to quarantine yourself in an old farmhouse.

“Contagion” (2011): This prophetic outbreak movie came out to little fanfare when it was released — even though director Stephen Soderbergh and star Matt Damon should have gotten Oscars — but has become something of a phenomenon in recent months. It’s currently No. 2 on iTunes’ most-rented list of 2020, right behind “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.” The cold, hard facts of the movie are given in an almost montage style, showing how an outbreak of a Chinese virus would affect the planet.