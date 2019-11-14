I’m still recovering from a candy corn-induced Halloween hangover, so you’ll have to forgive me for not having a column last week.
There’s been a lot that I missed in the last couple weeks, so here’s a round of “cheers and jeers” of things that have happened in and around Hanford the last few weeks.
Cheers to Beto’s Mexican Food & Burgers in Lemoore.
I’ve been seeing these guys’ food truck everywhere since I started covering Kings County about two years ago and never got around to trying them or stopping in at their Lemoore location — until now.
Over the weekend I had their asada burrito and it was mesmerizing. I’m definitely a die-hard fan now and will be making a lot more excuses to head over to Lemoore for lunch.
Jeers to the City of Visalia’s bizarre recycling snafu.
Many well-meaning government decisions result in unexpected – yet inevitable — tragedies (case in point: it’s been 638 days since Hanford’s historic and beautiful Art Deco fire station was torn down to create room for a dirt lot).
For decades, Visalia had a “split can” garbage policy. Trash cans were split down the middle and residents put recycling in one side and trash in the other, leaving little room for either.
In May, the city decided to discontinue the practice and, instead, residents would use two separate garbage cans for recycling and trash.
The discontinued split cans would be recycled and sold off. Instead, the cans — 30,000 of them — are sitting in a field behind a wastewater treatment plant.
The Visalia Times-Delta reports that the 30,000 cans weight about 750 tons and that the garbage can conversion's total cost is more than $6 million — $700,00 over the city's original $5.4 million budget.
Going over budget on a project is, of course, standard operating procedure for most government projects so I guess that’s to be expected.
According to an FAQ on the City of Visalia’s website, “the split can system was implemented to enhance the City’s recycling efforts and has been very successful at helping Visalia to achieve that goal.”
So now that the City will reportedly throw these 30,000 plastic garbage cans into a landfill (which is very ironic), how much does that set back the City’s “very successful” achievement in recycling over the last 30 years? Would it have been friendlier to the environment to just not start recycling at all?
And isn’t there anything that can be done with the garbage cans? At least let us Visalia residents play an epic game of laser tag in a maze made out the plastic building blocks.
OK, maybe that last idea isn’t workable.
A call to Visalia’s public works manager was not returned as of print time, though representatives of the waste water division were kind enough to let me take photos of the garbage can graveyard. Also, I should note, that this whole situation is not the wastewater division’s doing, they’re just storing the cans until they can be destroyed.
Jeers to the closing of downtown Hanford’s Brewhouse Grill.
This “jeer” isn’t directed at anyone in particular. Sometimes businesses just don’t work out and that’s what has happened for the Brewhouse Grill, which opened only a few months ago. I hadn’t even had time to go there on my lunch break yet and those soft pretzels looked really good.
Management announced on Facebook Tuesday that the diner would be closed effective immediately.
So long, Brewhouse Grill. We hardly knew ye.
Cheers to Command Zone Games & Hobbies for facilitating my addiction to a new hobby.
On a whim, I decided to try my hand at the hobby of miniature building and painting and the folks at Command Zone Games & Hobbies, 140 S. 11th Ave., not only had everything I needed to start, but the staff also had some good advice and have been very helpful.
Who knew that spending an entire weekend building and painting dozens of war machines and tiny monstrous rat mutants while listening to the Howard Stern Show could be so rewarding and relaxing?
If you’ve been on the fence about trying a nerdy new hobby, stop into the store sometime. They’re celebrating their two-year anniversary Saturday so maybe now is the perfect time to paint some rat monsters or tree people of your own.
