Valley Vertigo: Ranking the Top 10 best presidents of all time

I hope everyone enjoyed their three-day weekend earlier this week.
In addition to being a much-needed day off for many of us, Presidents’ Day is a time to reflect back on some of this country’s leaders and celebrate the ways they made the lives of Americans better (or at least tried.)
In honor of the holiday, here’s my arbitrarily-numbered and not-to-be-taken-too-seriously list of Top 10 presidents of all time.
10. Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865): This tall drink of water helped end slavery and kept the union together amidst Civil War. While those things are inarguably great, he does slip a few spots on this list for inspiring the horrendously bad movie “Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter.”
9. Martin Van Buren (1837-1841): The president with the best mutton chops of all time deserves a spot on the list.
8. Bill Clinton (1993-2001): Bill Clinton was the president during my formative high school years. Despite the fact that my main point of reference for politics at the time was “Saturday Night Live” (and the Clinton years were a huge step down from Dana Carvey’s George H.W. Bush impressions), I still have a soft spot for the guy. He resided over the years of the third-wave ska revival (which may have been triggered by his rad sax playing) and for that, he makes this list.
You have free articles remaining.
7. John F. Kennedy (1961-1963)/ Ronald Reagan (1981-1989): Say what you will about some of what these guys did (the botched Bay of Pigs invasion and the War on Drugs were both pretty bone-headed moves), but they also did their best to navigate through the Cold War and since the world didn’t end in nuclear annihilation, I guess they did an OK job on that front.
6. (Tie) Warren G. Harding, William Taft, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, William McKinley, Benjamin Harrison (various years): These buckeye-spirited men were all born in Ohio and that makes them a little bit better than most presidents.
5. George W. Bush (2001-2009): This will probably be a controversial pick and, sure, the endless wars in the Middle East, “enhanced interrogation” and the formation of the TSA are all black marks on the United States’ permanent record. But, thanks to the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008, I was able to buy an Xbox 360. That Xbox still works to this very day and for as long as it does, Bush will be on this list.
4. George Washington (1789-1797): Knowing how hard it is for politicians to get anything of value done (for example, we still have daylight saving time and no high-speed rail), it’s pretty monumental that our first president was able to kickstart an entire country so effectively. Also, he won a war against the British like a champ.
3. Thomas Jefferson: (1801-1809): Our third president purchased 827,000 square miles from France for only $15 million dollars. The Louisiana Purchase would ultimately pave the way for the founding of 15 states, basically doubling the size of the country. That’s only $1 million per state — not a whole lot more than what the government spends on installing a single stop light nowadays. That’s a good deal.
2. Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909): By far, Teddy was America’s toughest president. He built the Panama Canal (probably single-handedly), he hiked Yosemite and canoed down the Amazon. He and his Rough Riders won the Battle of San Juan Hill. He survived an assassination attempt (continuing his speech with a bullet lodged in his chest). But he also won the Nobel Peace Prize for arbitrating the Russo-Japanese War. He famously spoke softly and carried a big stick.
1. Dwight Eisenhower (1945-1948): I like Ike. Eisenhower helped win WWII by leading the allies into Normandy — quite possibly the most awe-inspiring military endeavor in human history. But he also spoke out against the military–industrial complex. He facilitated peace at the South Korean border. His administration also developed the idea of an interstate highway system and there’s no better metaphor for the concept America than the freedom of hitting the open road.
Parker Bowman is the assistant editor of The Hanford Sentinel, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ Parker_THS or send an email to PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com.