Valley Vertigo: Ranking the Top 10 best presidents of all time

7. John F. Kennedy (1961-1963)/ Ronald Reagan (1981-1989): Say what you will about some of what these guys did (the botched Bay of Pigs invasion and the War on Drugs were both pretty bone-headed moves), but they also did their best to navigate through the Cold War and since the world didn’t end in nuclear annihilation, I guess they did an OK job on that front.

6. (Tie) Warren G. Harding, William Taft, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, William McKinley, Benjamin Harrison (various years): These buckeye-spirited men were all born in Ohio and that makes them a little bit better than most presidents.

5. George W. Bush (2001-2009): This will probably be a controversial pick and, sure, the endless wars in the Middle East, “enhanced interrogation” and the formation of the TSA are all black marks on the United States’ permanent record. But, thanks to the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008, I was able to buy an Xbox 360. That Xbox still works to this very day and for as long as it does, Bush will be on this list.